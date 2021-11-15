This RTX 3080 Ti gaming PC is $700 off with this early Black Friday deal from Newegg

Newegg's early Black Friday sale keeps bringing the hits, this time with an ABS Legend desktop gaming PC with an RTX 3080 TI. This gaming PC was originally selling for $3,399, but you can save $700 right now by heading over to Newegg's site.

A lot of the early Black Friday deals that Newegg has run this month are on some of the best gaming PCs we've seen lately, and the prices have been about as good as we're expecting to see on Black Friday itself. That is definitely true of this ABS Legend gaming PC on sale for $2,699, which was pretty well-priced at its original $3,399 but it's even better with 21% off retail.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Save $700 – This ABD Legend gaming PC is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen from Newegg, offering $700 off this system with an Intel Core i7-10700KF processor, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz RAM, a 1TB M.2 NVME SSD, and a 240MM RGB AIO cooling solution.

The best Black Friday PC gaming deals are still a couple of weeks away, but the ABS Legend comes loaded with an Intel Core i7-10700KF processor, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 NVME SSD, and 240MM RGB AIO cooling solution, so it's not likely to go much lower than $2,699 so there's no reason to wait on this one.

With the graphics card shortages showing no sign of easing up – even Nvidia's Jensen Huang says that graphics cards are going to be scarce until at least 2023 – prebuilt gaming PCs with high-end hardware like the RTX 3080 Ti are going to be hot items this year.

What's more, with the broader supply chain issues, there's a good chance that a lot of the gaming PCs and even the best gaming laptops with high-end mobile GPUs are going to sell out fast. It's always possible to see better prices during major retailers' Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but if you'd rather save big on a fantastic gaming PC and also get some peace of mind heading into the holidays, definitely give this gaming PC deal a good, hard look ahead of Black Friday.

