This RTX 3060 Ti Alienware Aurora is the best pre-built Black Friday gaming PC deal

This Alienware Aurora with an RTX 3060 Ti for $1,371.99 (was $1,979) is easily one of the better Black Friday gaming PC deals today, if you're looking for a top-notch mid-range machine that runs as good as it looks.

Not only does this one have a fair price for that RTX 3060 Ti (it's only $400 more than the price of the card itself on eBay right now), but the Intel Core i7 11700F, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are really solid for the price. Nothing here needs to be upgraded to get decent performance and you'll also score a really nice Alienware case to wrap it all up.

Note - we've seen similarly priced RTX 3060 Alienware Aurora gaming PCs sell out pretty quickly over the past few days in Dell's Black Friday deals. We'd definitely act quickly on this one if you're interested.

While GPU prices have gradually been falling over the past few months, they're extortionate. Honestly, going pre-built isn't a bad call. In days long past they used to be horrible value, but now they're very competitive - doubly so with the current GPU market. Going pre-built does have its advantages too - namely you don't have to do any of the hard work (some would say fun) yourself, and you'll get a very neatly built machine inside.

Looking for something a bit cheaper or more powerful in today's Black Friday deals? We've rounded up a few more options below to check out.

Black Friday gaming PC deal: RTX 3060 Ti Alienware

Alienware Aurora R12: $1,979 Alienware Aurora R12: $1,979 $1,371.99 at Dell

More excellent Black Friday gaming PC deals

HP Pavilion TG01: $1,069.99 HP Pavilion TG01: $1,069.99 $969.99 at HP

Save $100: If you're looking for a gaming PC on a budget we'd recommend this HP Pavilion. While you can build this one super cheap (starting at just $549), we'd recommend speccing it up to an AMD Ryzen 5-5600G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and crucially an RTX 3060 graphics card. That's still a nice budget build, but it's going to get you some great performance and give you a nice platform to upgrade in the future.

iBuyPower RDY gaming desktop: $2099 iBuyPower RDY gaming desktop: $2099 $1799, plus free liquid cooling at iBuyPower

Save $300 - The clue is in the name folks: you're getting some serious grunt with this iBuyPower gaming desktop thanks to an RTX 3070, Intel Core i7-11700KF, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Not only is this a great price for these substantial specs, but you'll get a free liquid cooling system installed free of charge in this limited-time Black Friday offer. Definitely recommended for gaming enthusiasts.