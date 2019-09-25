This portable monitor allows your phone to game on a bigger screen with one cable

The TBao T15 is not your bog standard monitor; it is has a holder case that doubles as a stand and can be powered by USB Type-C. At 15.6-inches with a full HD resolution, it represents a balanced alternative to smaller smartphones should you want to do screen mirroring for, say, a presentation.

You can now boost your on-the-road productivity and make your eyes last longer thanks to this USB type-C display; no drivers required. Weighing just under 1Kg, its footprint is slightly bigger than a sheet of A4 paper and a mere 9mm thick. And it is not expensive at only $190 from Gearbest, not bad for a new product line this side of Black Friday 2019 .

This model comes with a 3Ah battery, touchscreen capabilities, micro USB, mini HDMI and two type-C connectors, a 72% high-color gamut, a pair of speakers, an 800:1 contrast ratio, a 178-degree viewing angle and a 5mm bezel (at least on three sides).

It’s worth checking the list of supported devices (which also includes the Apple iPad Pro) before you buy. And the good news is that it is also compatible with gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch.