This MSI GF63 gaming laptop deal is the best we've seen since Black Friday

If you missed out on any of those sweet gaming laptop deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season, it looks like MSI and Newegg have you covered.

The duo have teamed up to produce a limited-time deal on MSI's most accessible and affordable gaming, the GF63, to make it even more approachable. But, you'll need to submit a rebate to enjoy the entire savings.

MSI GF63 gaming laptop: $999 now $679 at Newegg

This is definitely an entry-level gaming laptop, with Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti power paired with 1TB of spinning storage, but it's now available for more than $300 off. This is one of the most affordable gaming laptops we've ever seen.View Deal

Sure, this is no doubt MSI's most entry-level gaming laptop, but that's the point. This is the lowest price we've seen for the cost of entry into mobile PC gaming.

That price gets you enough graphics grunt to handle most of the latest games at mid-to-low settings through the 15.6-inch 1080p screen with in-plane switching.

Plus, this laptop comes with 16GB of Intel Optane memory, which should boost the speed of loading apps and games like an SSD would. That's a whole lot for a gaming laptop that's priced more like a mid-range machine. This deal expires at 11:59pm PT, so act quickly.