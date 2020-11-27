This Lego Black Friday deal slashes the price of the coolest Lego Star Wars ship

If you ask someone the best Star Wars ship, the answer won't be the Millennium Falcon or Star Destroyer; it'll be the Slave 1, the vessel of the mysterious Boba Fett which just exudes evil-ness. Well a Black Friday Lego deal on a set based on the ship could make the vehicle yours.

As part of Lego's official Black Friday sales the company has reduced the Star Wars Slave 1 20th Anniversary Edition down by 20%, taking its price to $95.99 - we haven't seen the set on sale below $100 before.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see Lego Star Wars Slave 1 prices in your region.

Lego Black Friday deal on Slave 1

Lego Star Wars Slave 1 20th Anniversary Edition: $119.99 $95.99 at Lego.com (save $24)

The classic Star Wars ship returns in Lego form with loads of beloved characters and a carry handle to hold or display it better with.

View Deal

Check out other Lego Star Wars Black Friday deals here

The Lego Star Wars Slave 1 20th Anniversary set comes with the 1,000-piece ship and several minifigures like Boba Fett, Han Solo, Princess Leia and more.

Lego hasn't discounted too many sets as part of its official Black Friday sale, and while other retailers have rolled out wider discounts, it doesn't seem any have on this particular set.

It's also worth pointing out that, on the Lego website in other regions, this set is marked as 'Retiring Soon', though the US page doesn't make mention of that. This could mean, though, that this is your last chance to pick up the set.

Not in the US? Look below for Lego Slave 1 kits in your region. Just note, these aren't all the exact same kit as the one listed above, as Lego has made multiple versions of it. These are prices on all iterations of the ship.



Today's best Lego Star Wars Slave I ship deals 415 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Black Friday Sale ends in 12 hrs 25 mins 35 secs LEGO STAR WARS Slave I 75060... Amazon Prime $464.99 View Deal LEGO Star Wars Slave I Walmart $474.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.