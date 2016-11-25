This is the best camera deal this Black Friday

There are plenty of camera deals you can jump on right now, but among the discounted oldies there’s a hot deal for Nikon’s flagship crop-sensor camera, the Nikon D500.

Right now you can pick up the Nikon D500 with a with 16-80mm lens for $2,396.95 at B&H Photo thanks to a significant $670 discount. What’s more, this kit also comes with several accessories including a spare battery, a speed SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro SDXC UHS-I memory card, and a camera bag from Lowepro.

If you’d like to skip the kit lens and save several hundred more dollars, the Nikon D500 is also available as a body only for $1,796.95 at B&H Photo - $200 less than the regular price and you still get all the additional accessories.

Announced at the beginning of the year at CES 2016, the D500 is Nikon’s latest flagship crop-sensor camera and it replaces the legendary Nikon D300s. The camera comes packing a 20.9MP APS-C sensor and EXPEED 5 Image Processor.

Equipped with an 153-point autofocus system, the Nikon D500 was designed to keep up with fast action whether it’s being capture in 10 fps continuous still images or 4K UHD 30 fps video.

The Nikon D500 was the debut of Nikon’s SnapBridge technology, which keeps your phone and camera in constant communication for geotagging images and instantly sharing them immediately.

Overall it’s Nikon’s most impressive camera yet and one you should definitely consider picking up this holiday.