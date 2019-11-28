GoPro Hero 7 White is at its lowest price ever

Walmart has just listed its GoPro Black Friday deals, and the Hero 7 White price has fallen to just $169. That's a saving of $70 over the original listing price, and a tag that offers the 2018 model for the lowest it's ever been.

If you've been looking to get into high octane photography but don't want to splash out on the high-end range right from the off you'll want to take a look at this great saving.

The Hero 7 White is the most humble of the 2018 Hero range, offering an easily accessible route into fast-paced video and photography with a small price tag and conservative specs.

You still get the classic touch screen and ready-for-anything exterior shell to protect your GoPro, but if you're after 4K video this isn't the camera for you.

You can still shoot in 1080p at up to 60fps with image stabilization, however - an impressive spec at this price point.

Charming and effective

With that wide field of view and 15fps burst, you can start taking amazing action shots for a fraction of the price of higher-end gear. The Hero 7 White is completely waterproof and comes with the voice control feature many associate with GoPro's more expensive models.

At just under $170 this Black Friday, you're getting some amazing features for far less than in previous years.

This GoPro Black Friday deal offers the cheapest way to get your hands on an impressive little camera with all the sturdy charm and extra features you've come to expect from higher-priced action cameras.

