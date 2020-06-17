This Asus TUF gaming laptop deal from Best Buy will save you $100

If you’re after a laptop that has the hardware required to power the latest games, Best Buy is currently offering a $100 discount on an impressive Asus TUF 15.6” gaming laptop. With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 inside for only $899.99, you can also snag $20 off a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365, which should cover all your productivity needs.

The Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, for super-fast boot times and 8GB of RAM to make multitasking a breeze. It’s aesthetic isn’t exactly subtle, though, with sharp, bold lines and a bright backlit yellow keyboard that make it very clear this is a product aimed squarely at gamers. Still, for well under $1000, it’s a great price for the top-tier components packed inside.

With the back to school season fast approaching, this is a fantastic price on a laptop that can comfortably handle productivity tasks and gaming. Best Buy is also offering a price match guarantee, so if you do see it cheaper elsewhere, the retailer will match it. Still, we doubt you'll see another tempting deal like this until Amazon Prime Day.

