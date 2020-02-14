These cheap iPad deals start at just $250 for 2019 flagship and Pro models

You'll find plenty of cheap iPad deals up for grabs this weekend. Between Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day, we're in the midst of a deals storm right now, and you can take advantage with a cheap iPad for as little as $249.99.

That's the going price of a 32GB iPad 10.2 (2019) on WiFi right now, and it's a fantastic $80 saving over the usual $329 price tag. Plus, you can even pick up the 128GB model for just $329.99, a $100 saving. That's not all, though, because there are plenty more cheap iPad deals to be snapped up this weekend if you're looking for something with a bit more oomph.

The cheapest iPad Pro deal you'll spot this weekend is this $674 11-inch model. That sits at 64GB storage - plenty for entertainment, streaming, and a couple of heavier programs as well. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find a cheap iPad Pro deal to suit today - with almost every configuration possible discounted at Best Buy this weekend. You can save up to $200 with these iPad Pro deals, so get in there before they run out.

These cheap iPad deals are offering a decent amount of cash off the latest Apple tablets. We've seen $50 - $100 off here and there over the last few weeks, but these latest sales are offering a good chunk off the asking price right now.

Not in the US? Check out the latest iPad and iPad Pro deals below

Cheap iPad deals (10.2-inch, 2019)

iPad 2019 | 10.2-inch, 32GB, WiFi | $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

The 32GB iPad 2019 may be the smallest iPad available right now, but it's also crucially the cheapest. Plus, 32GB can be more than enough storage if you're looking for a cheap iPad deal simply for entertainment purposes or for web browsing. If you don't think 32GB will cut it, you can grab128GB of storage for $329.99. View Deal

Cheap iPad Pro deals

iPad Pro | 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi | $799.99 $674.99 at Best Buy

64GB is the least amount of storage you can find on an iPad Pro. If you're looking to keep maybe one or two high-performance apps on your device alongside other smaller ones, it may well be enough. This iPad Pro deal is geared towards those who want the power and speed of the latest model, but don't have a need for larger storage sizes. If you do feel that need, you can still save with these iPad Pro deals netting you the 256GB model for just $799.99, 512GB for $999.99 and the 1TB version for $1,149.99.

View Deal

iPad Pro | 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi + Cellular | $949 $824.99 at Best Buy

If you want to use your iPad Pro out and about without having to track down free WiFi, this cellular model may be worth the extra $150 this week. We're seeing great reductions on these 11-inch models, and you can also pick up 256GB for $949.99, 512GB for $1,149.99 and 1TB for $1,299.99.

View Deal

iPad Pro | 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi | $999.99 $874.99 at Best Buy

You can grab a massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro for just $874 this weekend at Best Buy. Plus, you can save $150 on the 256GB model for $999 or the 512GB model for $1,199. This 1TB iPad Pro deal also comes in with $200 off at $1,349.99.

View Deal

iPad Pro | 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi + Cellular | $1,299 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular can do it all. So if you're after the most powerful iPad currently on the market, you'll want to take a look at this $150 saving at Best Buy. The 256GB model will suit most just fine but if you're really looking to push this iPad Pro deal to its limits you can find the 512GB model for $1,349 or 1TB of storage for $1,499View Deal

Shop all cheap iPad deals at Best Buy

Which cheap iPad deal is right for me?

There are enough iPad deals to choose from this weekend that making a decision between the models on offer may be more difficult than finding the best price. There are distinct use cases for each iPad model, however, so finding the perfect tablet for you is easy once you know what each one can do.

The iPad Pro is the most expensive version Apple tablet money can buy today - but it also offers the power and storage ranges reflecting that price point. Today's iPad Pro deals are offering high-performance tablets for use as a laptop replacement, or as a secondary touch device for heavier work on the go. We'd recommend an iPad Pro model with at least 256GB of SSD storage for heftier work, but if you're taken in by the 64GB iPad Pro deal this weekend, we're seeing some excellent prices that make it worth picking one up as a lighter task or entertainment device.

The flagship iPad often runs the cheapest, and 2019's instalment is no different. The 10.2-inch iPad deal offers a more professional feel than the standard iPad historically held. With support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, as well as a larger screen and boosted processing power, the 2019 model is the best feeling iPad flagship yet. Plus, if you're looking to spend as little as possible, you'll still get away with the 32GB storage options on offer in this particular model.

We're tracking all the latest iPad sales right here on TechRadar, but in case you're looking for something with a little less Apple flavor we're also keeping tabs on the best Samsung tablet prices and Surface Go deals going as well as the