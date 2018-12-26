These brilliant TicWatch deals have reappeared on Boxing Day

You may not know much about Mobvoi, but the company behind the TicWatch Pro that you can see above currently takes up four positions in our best smartwatch ranking thanks to its combination of solidly built tech matched with an affordable price.

The most expensive product in the range is currently the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro, but if you act quickly you'll be able to buy it for a heavily discounted price.

Once again, we're seeing the TicWatch range being shoved back into the limelight with excellent discounts from Amazon pushing them to the lowest prices of the entire year in the Boxing Day sales.

Read our full TicWatch Pro review

TicWatch Pro £249.99 now £164 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this model. The screen tech doesn't change for the other markets and, as mentioned, It's one of our best Wear OS watches right now thanks to the price and innovative technology.

That's not all either - Mobvoi's TicWatch E and TicWatch S are also on sale, but there's no discount for the recently launched TicWatch C2 .

All the deals in the UK are set to expire on December 22, while in the US the TicWatch E and TicWatch S are on sale until some point on December 24. You can check out links to the TicWatch E deal below.

TicWatch E £145.99 now £87.59 at Amazon

Much less premium than the TicWatch Pro above, the TicWatch E is the perfect beginners smartwatch for someone who wants something a little more affordable but still most of the benefits of Wear OS software.

Then there's also the TicWatch S which is on sale too. This is very similar to the TicWatch E, but it comes with a slightly more premium design, so costs a little more.