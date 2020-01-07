These Bose QuietComfort headphones are now better than half price at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap pair of noise canceling headphones, you may well have come across a few Bose QuietComfort 25 deals in your time. The 2016 range of headphones gave us a first glimpse into a future of noise cancellation with a lightweight, comfortable design and as we head into 2020 they're keeping us humble with a fantastic price tag to reflect their age.

There's no reason to write these headphones off, however. We recently revisited the breakthrough headset and came to the conclusion that besides their deep, dynamic sound quality and comfortable cups, it's the value for money that will keep drawing our ears to this cheap headphone deal. Their successors, the QuietComfort 35 ii still go for $349 so if you're keen to save a wad of cash while picking up a strong pair of noise-canceling headphones, you're in for a treat.

Amazon has listed this Bose QuietComfort deal at just $129 this week - a fantastic saving over the $299 position the headphones have held up until September (and even then the lowest we saw the white model go for was $260 on Amazon).

The Bose QuietComfort deals that remain in stock at Amazon are of the Apple flavor, so if you're an Android user you may be better off checking out our full range of Bose headphone deals. You'll also need to whip out that Apple headphone jack adapter because while you're only paying a hair over $100 for these cans, you're going to be wired in.

Bose QuietComfort 25 | $299 $129 at Amazon

They may be a little older, but picking up a pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones for under $130 is a great day in any deal hunter's diary. Linked here is the White Apple version, but you can also find the Black Apple version for the same price. With budgets tight after the holidays, these cheap Bose QuietComfort headphone deals are the perfect way to treat yourself for 2020.

View Deal

We're also rounding up all the best Beats headphone deals to have you covered on all bases. Or, if you're sticking to the Apple brand, why not check out our favorite AirPods prices.