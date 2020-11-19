These Black Friday Lego deals on Star Wars sets would make for a perfect gift

If you're a big Lego Star Wars fan you'll likely already be aware that Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to be the best time to pick up new kits. Well, Amazon's jumped the gun with savings on some of the smaller kits.

We've collected the best of them, and you can find them below; they depict some classic scenes like Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hut from A New Hope or the Duel on Mustafar from Revenge of the Sith. They're some of the smaller kits, but the sales make them even more affordable.

These are just the tip of the iceberg and we're expecting many more Black Friday Lego deals closer to, and during, the sales event. However if you're looking for gifts for a Star Wars fan or just want a little something for yourself, this is a great place to start.

Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals

Lego Star Wars Luke's Landspeeder: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

This tableau from the first Star Wars film takes place in the five minutes before Luke's story really starts. It contains Luke, C3PO and a Jawa, as well as a rocky outcrop. It's $6 or 20% off in an Amazon sale, perfect for fans of the original film.

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan's Hut: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon (save $6)

Another set from the original Star Wars film (at exactly the same price, with the same discount and everything) is this scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi's hut. It contains that character as well as Luke, R2D2 and a Tusken Raider, and again would be great for big Star Wars fans.

Lego Star Wars Snowspeeder: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Here's another iconic model based on the original trilogy, this one inspired by the Hoth battle from The Empire Strikes Back. It contains a Snowspeeder and mounted turret, as well as a snow-themed Stormtrooper and Rebel to man them.

Lego Star Wars Duel on Mustafar: $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

Love or hate the prequel trilogy, you've got to agree one of the more iconic scenes was the duel between Anakin and Obi-Wan. This set lets you re-live that scene (and skew the outcome if you prefer), complete with a few moving parts.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack: $14.99 $11.99 at Amazon (save $3)

The Mandalorian might prove to be the new 'classic' Star Wars, so why not celebrate with this pack that contains four different Mandalorian minifigures? It also has a speeder and a small rocky outcrop. Perfect for fans of the new TV show.

Lots of the Lego sets on sale here cover classic moments from the movies. They're all 20%, but while you might be tempted to wait for a bigger saving, just be warned that Lego Black Friday deals usually max out at around 20% off.

We might see some bigger deals on a few of the larger, and more expensive sets, but these smaller ones might not end up any cheaper.

Plus, given these sets are perfect gifts for Star Wars fans, we might see them sell out pretty quick. So if you're in that target market, you might want to act fast.