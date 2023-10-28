These are the 13 best early Black Friday deals I've found this week

This year's Black Friday deals season has already begun - and we've not even hit November yet. There are good reasons to shop today, though, as many excellent sales and offers are underway. I've picked all the best ones I recommend buying right now using my years of deals hunting experience and the latest price comparison info.

Best Buy has been first out of the gates with exclusive early access to its early Black Friday sale for My Best Buy members. It opens up to all on October 30. Whether you're a member or need to wait until Monday, we've picked out the best deals you can shop right now at Best Buy - and selected a few choice highlights you find below.

There are also some strong offers on headphones, TVs and cell phones this week. The obvious highlight is the Bose 700 for $259 - that's a record-low price for some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Meanwhile, if you're after an affordable handset, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at Best Buy with a free $100 gift card.

You can see both of those in more detail below, along with a hand-picked selection of other deals chosen by myself and TechRadar's team of experts. Do also follow our main Black Friday deals hub for even more news and offers from the big end-of-year sales.

13 best early Black Friday deals I recommend

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $379 now $259 at Amazon

The Bose 700 are five years old but are still the best active noise-cancelling headphones you can buy for noise nixing alone. And now you can pick them up for their lowest price ever way ahead of Black Friday when you apply the $40 coupon on the product page. This is definitely the time to buy as the Bose 700 are becoming harder to get hold of and it's unlikely this price will be beaten over the next few weeks. Snap it up now.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Months Switch Online: $299.99 at Amazon

A very familiar Nintendo Switch bundle is back again for this year's Black Friday. It includes the Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. This represents a saving of around $70 compared to buying all three separately so it's excellent value for money if you are looking to buy the popular Nintendo console for the holidays.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $100 gift card and Xbox Game Pass at Best Buy

Best Buy has a great bundle offer right now on the Galaxy S23 FE if you want to buy a device outright. A $100 Best Buy gift card is included with all unlocked devices, which could be handy for upcoming sales (hint: Black Friday), as well as one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Overall, it's perhaps not the strongest set of freebies available, but decent considering you don't need a plan or trade-in to get them.

GoPro Hero 9 Black 5K: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution with the GoPro Hero 9 Black, which is on sale at Best Buy for the lowest price ever of $199.99. The waterproof action camera features HyperSmooth stabilization technology that offers three levels of stabilization for smooth video reproduction and the SuperPhoto feature will automatically pick the best image processing for you.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $839 now from $419 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud is currently offering a flash sale with 50% off sitewide, taking the price of a queen down to $665 – which is the cheapest price I've ever seen. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we found this mattress does a superb job of regulating temperature thanks to gel-infused memory foam, an innerspring layer that allows for movement of air, and a quilted foam and cashmere top layer that's designed to wick away moisture. You get a whole year's sleep trial to decide whether you like it, and there's a forever warranty, too.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K OLEDTV: was $2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,449. That's the lowest price you can find and one of the best Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,546 Best Buy: $1,699.99

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): was $309 now $149 at Walmart

One of the best deals at Walmart ahead of Black Friday is the best-selling Apple Watch SE reduced to $149 – that's the cheapest Apple Watch you can find today. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions such as activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. This one is going in and out of stock regularly, so best to move quickly to avoid missing out.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart still has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 – the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $698 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $698 - that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 at Dell

This offer of the Dell XPS 13 is still available after launching over a month ago and it's still our pick for the best laptop deal available right now. Sure, this isn't the most powerful configuration with its Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, but that's enough for your everyday computing needs and light work. Plus, it's a superb price for one of the latest models of the premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each - and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.