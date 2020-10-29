There are gaming laptop deals as low as $419 right now in Best Buy's Black Friday sale

The official big day itself maybe just under a month away, but gaming laptop deals are already dropping over at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale today.

Lasting until Sunday (November 1), there's a couple of gaming laptop deals in particular that have caught our eye here at TechRadar - mainly mid-range and cheaper laptops that are perfect for first-time buyers and casual gamers.

Firstly, this 15.6-inch Asus TUF for $599.99 (was $799) is looking to bring incredible value for the money with a ton of up to date components for the cash. A 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD are all fairly par for the course, but a GTX 1650Ti is a cut above what you normally see at this price range so it's a good recommendation if you're on a budget this week.

Alternatively, for those looking to spend a little more, we would recommend this upgraded Asus TUF, going for $799.99 (was $999.99) right now. Inside it's got an RTX 2060 graphics card - a really speedy component, especially at this price, alongside a Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. All in all, those are specs that normally retail for around the $900 to $1,000 price range, so it's a great gaming laptop deal overall.

And lastly, we've got this eye-wateringly cheap Lenovo IdeaPad L340 for just $419.99 (was $649.99) right now at Best Buy. Ok, so with a 128GB SSD, 9th gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM it's not exactly a NASA-level spec machine, but, it does in fact have a GTX 1650 graphics card which means it's capable of basic gaming - perfect for Minecraft and other casual games. Plus, at this price, we think it's probably the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've seen all year.

Want to see more? Check out our main Black Friday deals page, plus our bespoke Best Buy Black Friday deals for more excellent sales this weekend.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

For the money, this Asus TUF gaming laptop deal at Best Buy really punches above its weight thanks to a massive $200 discount. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card are outstanding specs for $600, and a great starting point for first-time gamers who don't want to break the bank.

View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Or, alternatively shell out a few bucks more and get this absolutely beastly upgraded Asus, also the recipient of an eye-watering $200 off at Best Buy. An RTX 2060 is the jewel in the crown of this TUF gaming laptop deal, although the Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD will more than uphold their end of the bargain when it comes to gaming performance too.

View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 15 gaming laptop: $649.99 $419.99 at Best Buy

This Lenovo is coming in at well under $500 right now and is possibly the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've seen all year. Sure, the 9th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD aren't exactly world-beating, but it does in fact have a GTX 1650 - quite a hefty graphics card, and amazing for the price. If you can live with that tiny SSD, this is a great recommendation for those casual gamers.

View Deal

Best Buy - check out all the other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

- check out all the other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals Read more about the upcoming Black Friday laptop deals

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

For more excellent options this week, head on over to the best cheap gaming laptop deals, where we're pulling in prices from Amazon, Dell, and other leading retailers. Alternatively, for casual users, see the best cheap laptop deals this week.

