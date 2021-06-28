The Walmart 4th of July sale is live - shop deals on TVs, grills, furniture and more

Walmart has officially kicked off its 4th of July sale event, which means you can shop fantastic deals right now on everything from grills, furniture, and appliances to TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best bargains from the Walmart 4th of July sale just below.

The 4th of July marks the middle of summer, which means it's a fantastic opportunity to score massive discounts on outdoor items like grills, patio furniture, and outdoor fun like pools, trampolines, and toys.



Walmart's 4th of July sale also includes deals on tech items such as 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones, and if you're looking to save on items for the home, you can find bargains on furniture, mattresses, kitchen appliances, and vacuums.



You'll find all the links to Walmart's most popular 4th of July sale categories, followed by the stand-out deals, including AirPods, grills, 4K TVs, robot vacuums, and more. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with all the latest bargains, and check out our main 4th of July sales roundup for more offers from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowes.

Walmart 4th of July sale - the best deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 at the Walmart 4th of July sale. The Series smartwatch has been difficult to find in stock as of late, so we'd take advantage of this great price now before it's too late.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku TV: $699.99 $627.47 at Walmart

Save $72 - Walmart has an impressive $72 price cut on the 2021 TCL 6-Series TV. The 55-inch QLED delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and deep contrasts and comes with the Roku experience and a handy voice remote.

Proctor Silex Air Fryer: $49.99 $35.88 at Walmart

Save $14.11 - Walmart has this Proctor Silex air fryer on sale for just $35.99 - a fantastic price. Perfect for compact spaces, the 2.2-quart air fryer makes all your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $99 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for a record-low price of $99 - a fantastic deal for a robot vacuum. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Expert Grill Pioneer Propane Gas Griddle: $247 $192 at Walmart

Save $55 - Upgrade your grill game with the Expert Pioneer grill that's on sale for just $192 at Walmart. Great for large gatherings, the propane gas griddle features 409 square inches of total cooking area so you can grill pancakes, steaks, hamburgers, and more for the whole family.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Walmart

Save $52 - You can snag the best--selling AirPods Proin stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life, and while this isn't the lowest price, it's the best deal you can get right now.

onn. 70-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $528 at Walmart

Walmart's 4th of July sale has this budget 70-inch set from Onn. on sale for just $528. That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV that includes the Roku OS so you can seamless stream for your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu and more.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149 at Walmart's 4th of July sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

Bissell ProHeat Advanced Carpet Cleaner: $219 $189 at Walmart

Save $30 - Walmart's 4th of July sale has the Bissell ProHeat carpet cleaner on sale for $189. The lightweight carpet cleaner removes embedded dirt, stains, and allergens, and the express clean mode dries in about 30 minutes.

Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Chromebook: $199 $159 at Walmart

Save $40 - If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal for casual use, then this Samsung Chromebook is a fantastic option at just $159. You're getting 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

iHome AutoVac Nova Robot Vacuum and Mop: $599 $299 at Walmart

Save $300 - A fantastic deal, Walmart has a massive $300 discount on the iHome AutoVac Nova. That's the best price we've found for the robot mop/vacuum hybrid that automatically recharges and empties itself.

Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Notebook: $749 $429 at Walmart

Save $320 - This ultra-slim Gateway Notebook has a massive $320 price cut at Walmart's 4th of July sale. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt-Sorbet & Ice Cream Maker: $165 $109.95 at Walmart

Save $55 - Celebrate the 4th of July in style with homemade ice cream using the Cuisinart Pure Indulgence that's on sale for $109.95 at Walmart. Perfect for large families, the ice cream maker features a two-quart capacity and can also make homemade frozen yogurt and sorbet.

You can see more offers with our roundup of the best 4th of July mattress sales from brands like Nectar, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic.