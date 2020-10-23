The Surface Duo is now significantly cheaper ahead of Black Friday

The Microsoft Surface Duo is one of the most unique devices on the market, blending Microsoft's legendary Surface design language and focus on productivity with Android to create a smartphone genuinely like no other. And while the high price held it back at release, you can now get it for much cheaper on the Microsoft store. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Right now the Microsoft Surface Duo is just $1,199 for the 128GB model and $1,299 for the 256GB model, a $200 price slash on each one. What's better: this is for the unlocked version, and this isn't even an official Black Friday deal.

The Microsoft Surface Duo, rather than taking a page from the Samsung Galaxy Folds of the world, is a foldable device with two distinct, separate displays. The whole shtick here is that this phone should emulate having two distinct displays, like you may see on the best PCs. In our experience, it's genuinely awesome to be able to constantly multitask wherever we go with this device, even though it's bogged down by its specs.

It is held back by the lackluster Snapdragon 855 CPU and just 6GB of RAM, which is especially egregious in a device where the whole point is to do heavy multitasking. It's not slow enough to really stop the device from doing what it's meant to do, but when something like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra packs in way more powerful hardware at the same price with just one screen, it's easy to see why Microsoft would cut the price.

At this new $1,199 price point, the device might genuinely be worth picking up to Surface faithfuls, especially if most of the work you do is in Microsoft Office, and you're looking for something to boost your productivity while commuting or just running down to the corner shop for some coffee.

Surface Duo deals outside the US

