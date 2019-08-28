The Roku streaming stick is on sale and back down to $29 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap way to upgrade your television into a smart TV, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Walmart has the Roku Express HD streaming stick on sale for just $29. That's a $10 discount and the best price we've found for the streaming media player. If you're interested in 4K streaming, Walmart also has the Roku Streaming Stick+ on sale for $49.



The Roku Express allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows in HD from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. The easy-to-install Roku plugs into your TV and once connected to the internet allows you to start streaming with access to over 500,000+ movies and TV episodes. The easy-to-use remote also lets you search for your favorite movies and TV shows and features shortcuts to popular streaming channels.

Roku Express HD $39.99 $29 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the Roku Express streaming stick on sale for $29 at Walmart. The streaming device allows you to watch movies and TV shows in HD from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.View Deal

If you're looking to stream content in 4K Ultra HD resolution, Walmart has the Roku Streaming Stick Plus on sale for $49.



Keep in mind these discounts are limited time offers, so you should snag these deals while you can.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR $59 $49 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for $49. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

View Deal

Shop more deals with our roundup of the best Labor Day sales of 2019



See more Roku discounts with our list of cheapest Roku sale prices and deals that are happening now.



Learn more about the streaming media player with our guide to the Best Roku streaming device: which Roku is best for you?