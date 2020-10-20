The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is now $139 - its cheapest price ever

Smart security aficionados won't want to miss the latest Amazon device sale at Best Buy which can score them a great deal on a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for just $139.99 - the cheapest price this device has ever gone for.

The Ring Doorbell 3 is the very latest in the well-received line of smart-doorbells from the Amazon subsidiary and a great way to push your home security setup to the next level - especially after this $60 discount. While aesthetically very similar to its predecessors, internally the Ring Doorbell 3 features an improved battery, improved connectivity, and a host of updated detection tech - aiming to reduce the number of false-positive alerts.

Subsequently, if you're on the lookout for a capable device that'll capture 1080p video, has two-way microphones and speakers, plus the ability to send alerts to your device of choice, definitely consider the Ring Doorbell 3.

As a little bonus, Best Buy is also offering to bundle in an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for just $10 with every Ring Doorbell 3 deal right now, which is a great little smart display worth $50 by itself. Even better, because Ring products work in the Alexa eco-system - they're fully compatible and will work great together.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 deals at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 at Best Buy this week on the latest Ring Video Doorbell - a fantastic addition to any smart home security setup. With two way voice-chat, 1080p video, motion detection and night vision, the Doorbell 3 is a sophisticated piece of kit made even better by an improved battery and connectivity over the last iteration.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 | Amazon Echo Show 5: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Alternatively, make your setup even better with the addition of a cheap Amazon Echo Show 5 - available at an upcharge of only $10 with every Ring Video Doorbell 3. At a normal price of $49.99, this generous offer can put an incredibly useful smart display into your house for a lot less this week.

