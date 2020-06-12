The Powerbeats Pro hit lowest price ever at Best Buy's 3-day sale

Just in time for Father's Day, Best Buy's 3-day sale is happening now and includes a $50 price cut on the best-selling Powerbeats Pro. That brings the cost down to $199.99, which is the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds.

The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort. The headphones provide an impressive 9 hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Powerbeats Pro and a fantastic gift idea for dad. Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Powerbeats Pro deal:

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale at Best Buy for $199.95. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

View Deal

See more of the best cheap wireless headphone sales and deals that are available online.



You can also shop more deals with our roundup of Father's Day sales 2020 and see the best 4th of July sales that are happening now.