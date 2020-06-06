The new Dell G5 15 special editions offer great cheap gaming laptop deals

It's a great time to be looking for a cheap gaming laptop deal right now with Dell just releasing some brand new special edition G5 15 gaming laptops, which you can pick up right now for $862.39.

These new G5 15's are a departure for Dell, offering exclusively AMD components inside and subsequently offering an interesting and excellent value alternative to the standard Intel equipped machines at this price point. Under the hood, they're packing a brand new 4th gen Ryzen 4600H processor, Radeon RX 5600M graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The brand new, cutting edge AMD components here make these a worthy option for a sub-$900 gaming laptop deal and great gaming rigs at this budget range.

If you'd like a higher-end alternative gaming laptop deal, there's also $250 off this Dell G5 15 for $1,299.99 (was $1,599) at Dell this weekend, which is another great option. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, a GeForce RTX 2060, and 512GB SSD, this is definitely up from the G3 15 and perfect if you're really serious about your gaming but still want to save some cash on the side.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

Gaming laptop deals this weekend

Dell G5 15 SE| 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $879 $862.39 at Dell

These special edition Dell G3 15's offer a great new alternative for anyone looking for a cheap gaming laptop deal with their brand new, exclusively AMD components. Inside there's a 4th Gen Ryzen 5 processor, RX 5600M graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 256G SSD - fantastic specs for a mid-range gaming laptop.

Dell G5 15 | 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,549 $1,299.99 at Dell

Our bonus gaming laptop deal this weekend is this Dell G5 15 with a neat $250 saving. Admittedly, this is not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination but you are getting an Intel Core i7-9750H, a GeForce RTX 2060, and a 512GB SSD, making this one beastly machine.

