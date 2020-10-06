The new Arlo Ultra 2 security camera can record 4K footage for six months straight

Arlo is introducing two brand-new smart security cameras to its lineup today – the new Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 which offer either a 2K or 4K resolution, respectively, with a six-month battery life for both.

The big change this time around is that the Pro 4 will be a standalone camera – i.e. you won’t need an Arlo hub in order to use it – while the Ultra 2 now offers improved range, making it a great pick for large properties. Unfortunately, it sounds like the latter still needs a hub to use.

Both cameras are wire-free and are powered by a rechargeable battery, and they work with most major smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

A standalone Arlo Pro 4 will cost $199.99 while the Arlo Ultra 2 will be available in one-, two-, and four-camera kits with the hub starting at $299.99.

Arlo Pro vs Arlo Ultra: what’s the difference?

Mostly, it all comes down to resolution. The Pro series has always been the more affordable of the two, and therefore makes some compromises in resolution and field-of-view, but otherwise shares most of the same features.

Namely, those features include Arlo's neat Color Night Mode feature that uses a proprietary algorithm to recreate color details in clothing to help identify possible intruders, and it's got a high level of weather-resistance to boot.

We're big fans of both the Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Ultra, so we have high hopes for their successors. Both cameras are going up for pre-order on Best Buy and Arlo's website, while the Arlo Ultra 2 will be available on Amazon and Costco.