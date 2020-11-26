The cheapest MacBook deal on Black Friday is this $800 MacBook Air

If you're looking for the ultimate MacBook deal on Black Friday, then Best Buy has you covered, offering a MacBook Air for just $800.

That's a brilliant price for such a good laptop, and we don't think we'll see any better Black Friday MacBook deals, even on the day itself.

This deal is for the MacBook Air (2020) model that was launched earlier this year. That means it doesn't use Apple's own M1 chip, but instead has an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor. While it's not quite the latest model, it's still a brilliant MacBook deal for a laptop that's only a few months old.

Cheapest MacBook deal MacBook Air (Intel, 2020): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is probably the cheapest MacBook deal you'll see on Black Friday. With a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, all for $800, this is a real bargain.

With Black Friday coming tomorrow, and Cyber Monday following after the weekend, we can't imagine we'll see a better MacBook deal.

