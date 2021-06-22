The best Prime Day TV deals aren't even at Amazon

You heard me. While Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with discounts running across all sorts of streaming sticks, screens, and smart gadgets, some of the best TV deals aren't even part of the Prime Day promotions.

With the Prime Day deals ending at midnight EST, there isn't much time to nab a good Prime Day TV deals, but it's worth taking a moment to assess the models discounted at Walmart and Best Buy in their competing sales.

There are OLED TVs like the Vizio H1 down to just $999, brand-new Samsung Neo QLED screens seeing $300 price cuts, and budget Roku TVs that have inched under $200 in a new discount.

Best Prime Day TV deals that aren't at Amazon

Great value OLED TV Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - An OLED TV under $1,000 is almost unheard of, which makes this Vizio 55-inch set from Best Buy a fantastic offer. The premium 55-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

Samsung QN85A QLED TV (55-inch): $1,599 $1,299 at Best Buy

If you're a Samsung TV owner already, you know why the South Korean brand makes some killer TVs: they're big, bright and beautiful, plus they have one of the best smart TV platforms on the market. This 55-incher is a step down from the 2021 flagship, but at this price it's a much better value than its older sibling.View Deal

Best of the rest: TV deals with decent discounts

Insignia 40-inch N10 Series LED Full HD TV: $239.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - If you're looking for a small-screen budget set, Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale has the Insignia 40-inch HD TV on sale for just $169.99 - a great price if you're looking for an HD TV without all the bells and whistles.

Hisense 40-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $228 $178 at Walmart

Save $50 - An incredible price for a 40-inch TV with smart capabilities, Walmart has this Hisense set on sale for just $178. The HD TV comes with the Roku experience, which allows you to seamlessly stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Hisense A6G 50-inch 4K TV: $379.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - So far, Best Buy is simply price matching Amazon's own Fire-enabled TV discounts, and in some cases coming out more expensive. However, this Hisense A6G is now down to $349.99. That's only a $30 discount, but before May we hadn't seen this model budge from its $379.99 launch price.

Hisense A6G 60-inch 4K TV: $489.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 - If you're after something a little larger, this 60-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $380 at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale – after a double dip discount.View Deal

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals this week, you can get this brilliant Samsung 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. The 70-inch set delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to the powerful 4K crystal processor.

Hisense 70-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $629 at Best Buy

Save $70 - If you're looking for a bigger screen size, Best Buy also has this Hisense set in a 70-inch size on sale for just $629.99. That's the best price we've seen for the feature-packed smart TV that works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This OLED TV has a massive $400 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

It may be hard choosing between an OLED TV or competing QLED model, but hopefully the discounts listed above will give you some clarity about what is and isn't in your budget.