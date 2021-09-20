The best iPad mini deal is at Amazon - but you'll have to hurry

We're still a few days from launch, but Amazon has already come out with the best iPad mini deal on Apple's 2021 tablet we've seen yet.

Just days after Walmart cut the cost and immediately sold out, Amazon has now price-matched to offer the new iPad mini for $459.99. That's $39 less than the recommended price of $499 and the best iPad mini deal you can find on the new tablet ahead of release on Friday.

We rarely see new tech get any sort of discount prior to release, so this really isn't to be ignored if you're looking to pick up the new iPad mini. Given the September launch, we were fully expecting we'd have to wait until this year's Black Friday iPad deals before the first discount became available. Lucky us!

Today's best iPad mini deal

iPad mini (2021): $499 $459.99 at Amazon

Save $39 – Amazon has swooped in and price-matched Walmart's earlier iPad mini deal, so you can now get the upcoming tablet for $459.99. Any price cut prior to the launch of new tech is always a surprise, so definitely take advantage of the $39 off if you're looking to upgrade. We don't expect it to stick around for long at Amazon, given Walmart sold out in a matter of days.

View Deal

As one of the two new Apple iPads that were revealed in this month's showcase (alongside the new iPad 10.2), there's considerable excitement around the iPad mini 6. It's been two years since the previous iteration, and this one comes with a brand new spec and features that suggest it could be like a scaled-down iPad Air.

Do have a read of our comparison between the iPad mini (2021) vs iPad mini (2019) if you want to get into all the nitty-gritty details. You can save more money going for the older iteration, but the jump in power and performance with the new iPad mini does look considerable.

Check out more of the best iPad deals below to check out just how far your money can go.

