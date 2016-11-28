The best Cyber Monday business tech deals

Today is when Cyber Monday officially hits the UK and the US with the buzz starting last week. Micro-enterprises and small businesses can benefit from the massive price cuts that often happen around this period, something that could save them thousands of Pounds (and Dollars) off products and services they would normally have bought anyway.

That’s a massive boost to the bottom line, EBITDAE and profitability. Cyber Monday was first coined back in 2005 and refers to the first working day after Thanksgiving, and is usually used by smaller retailers who cannot compete with bigger ones on the previous Black Friday to kickstart their promotions. This article has last been updated today.

Your source for the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday UK deals 2016 are here.

Cyber Monday tech deals: VPN

Exclusive Pure VPN deal: Only for Techradar readers is PureVPN's jaw dropping VPN offer. Buy one year of PureVPN service with a 40% discount (effective price is $49) and get another additional year for free. Get it now at: PureVPN .

Only for Techradar readers is PureVPN's jaw dropping VPN offer. Buy one year of PureVPN service with a 40% discount (effective price is $49) and get another additional year for free. Get it now at: . Exclusive Zenmate deal: Just for Techradar readers is ZenMate's mega VPN deal offer. Buy one year of PureVPN service with a 40% discount. Get it now at: Zenmate .

Just for Techradar readers is ZenMate's mega VPN deal offer. Buy one year of PureVPN service with a 40% discount. Get it now at: . Exclusive Invisible Browsing VPN deal: Crafted for the Techradar audience, IBVPN will give 70% off to those who buy its Ultimate VPN package (VPN + SmartDNS+ Proxy) for one year for a mere $29.95. Get it now at: Invisible Browsing Ultimate VPN.

Crafted for the Techradar audience, IBVPN will give 70% off to those who buy its Ultimate VPN package (VPN + SmartDNS+ Proxy) for one year for a mere $29.95. Get it now at: Exclusive Private Internet Access deal: Techradar readers get some steep discounts when they opt for a monthly, 6-monthly or a 2-year plan for $5.45, $29.95 and $59.95 respectively. Get it now at: PIA .

Techradar readers get some steep discounts when they opt for a monthly, 6-monthly or a 2-year plan for $5.45, $29.95 and $59.95 respectively. Get it now at: . Hide.me is running a promotion today for 48 hours, offering a whopping 45% off ALL its VPN plans. Get it now at Hide.me .

is running a promotion today for 48 hours, offering a whopping 45% off ALL its VPN plans. . Avira will have 60% off its VPN product on Black Friday/CyberWeek, but will not have any coupons… it will just be online. New users will get a 38% discount while existing users will receive the 60% off offer. Get it now at: Avira Phantom .

will have 60% off its VPN product on Black Friday/CyberWeek, but will not have any coupons… it will just be online. New users will get a 38% discount while existing users will receive the 60% off offer. Get it now at: . VPN.SH has an exclusive offer for Techradar readers. A whole year of VPN goodness for less than you think. Get it now at: VPN.SH .

has an exclusive offer for Techradar readers. A whole year of VPN goodness for less than you think. Get it now at: . Windscribe will give free Pro accounts to people who have existing VPN subscriptions and match the remaining time they have with that provider, from one month to one year. The firm also has a two-year VPN deal for $24. Get it now at: Windscribe .

will give free Pro accounts to people who have existing VPN subscriptions and match the remaining time they have with that provider, from one month to one year. The firm also has a two-year VPN deal for $24. Get it now at: . SaferVPN is offering BOGOF on all plans during the Black Friday week (from November 20 to 25). On Cyber Monday , the firm will offer 80% off on a 3-year plan, 75% off on a 2-year plan, and 65% off on a year-long plan.

is offering BOGOF on all plans during the (from November 20 to 25). On , the firm will offer 80% off on a 3-year plan, 75% off on a 2-year plan, and 65% off on a year-long plan. F-Secure has a Black Friday discount for Freedome VPN. You can get 50% off F-Secure Freedome VPN subscriptions when buying through when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. The offer is valid from November 24 to end of next Monday. Get it now at: F-Secure Freedome VPN .

has a Black Friday discount for Freedome VPN. You can get 50% off F-Secure Freedome VPN subscriptions when buying through when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. The offer is valid from November 24 to end of next Monday. Get it now at: . Keepsolid is slashing the price on its exclusive lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited to only $79.99. That’s a saving of $420 (the regular price is $499.99). Get it now at: Keepsolid VPN Unlimited .

is slashing the price on its exclusive lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited to only $79.99. That’s a saving of $420 (the regular price is $499.99). Get it now at: . ExpressVPN is offering three-months for free when you purchase its annual VPN package. The offer will be valid from 00:01 UTC+ 8 on November 25 to 18:00 UTC+ 8 on November 29 (next Tuesday). Outside of this time period, the offer page will redirect to the homepage and will not include the 12+3 offer.

is offering three-months for free when you purchase its annual VPN package. The offer will be valid from 00:01 UTC+ 8 on November 25 to 18:00 UTC+ 8 on November 29 (next Tuesday). Outside of this time period, the offer page will redirect to the homepage and will not include the 12+3 offer. SlickVPN is offering a scorching deal. There's 50% off all existing plans AND each new customer will get a free 100GB block Usenet account at NewsDemon.com. They will also offer a lifetime CORE account for $25 which offers full speeds but reduced locations. Get these deals now at: SlickVPN .

is offering a scorching deal. There's 50% off all existing plans AND each new customer will get a free 100GB block Usenet account at NewsDemon.com. They will also offer a lifetime CORE account for $25 which offers full speeds but reduced locations. Get these deals now at: . AceVPN now has 50% off VPN plans plus free Smart DNS. That means that its premium VPN service will cost only $90 for three years, and $270 for its ultimate VPN package. Get it now at: AceVPN.

now has 50% off VPN plans plus free Smart DNS. That means that its premium VPN service will cost only $90 for three years, and $270 for its ultimate VPN package. Get it now at: NordVPN offers a special Cyber Month Deal for the whole month of November: buy the 2-year subscription with a discount of more than 70%. Get it now at: NordVPN .

offers a special Cyber Month Deal for the whole month of November: buy the 2-year subscription with a discount of more than 70%. Get it now at: . CactusVPN has up to 54% discount depending on the billing plan (54% applies to annual plans). No need for promo codes, they will be applied automatically to all new orders. Grab yourself a bargain now at: CactusVPN.

has up to 54% discount depending on the billing plan (54% applies to annual plans). No need for promo codes, they will be applied automatically to all new orders. Grab yourself a bargain now at: SecureVPN is doubling your subscription when you buy one year of VPN service, a freebie worth $69.99. The offer is only valid for its desktop service. So you pay $47.70 for the first year and get the second one for free. Get it now at: SecureVPN.

is doubling your subscription when you buy one year of VPN service, a freebie worth $69.99. The offer is only valid for its desktop service. So you pay $47.70 for the first year and get the second one for free. Get it now at: VPN.Asia has cut its Black Friday VPN packages by 50% when you use the voucher code WOW50OFF at checkout.

has cut its Black Friday VPN packages by 50% when you use the voucher code WOW50OFF at checkout. VPN Secure , for Black Friday only, will offer its 1-Month OpenVPN plan, which is normally $9.95/month, at $4.95/month. Its 6-Month OpenVPN plan, which is normally $49.95, will be cut to $19.95, and the 12-Month OpenVPN plan, which is usually $79.95, will see a reduction to $39.95.

, for Black Friday only, will offer its 1-Month OpenVPN plan, which is normally $9.95/month, at $4.95/month. Its 6-Month OpenVPN plan, which is normally $49.95, will be cut to $19.95, and the 12-Month OpenVPN plan, which is usually $79.95, will see a reduction to $39.95. IPVanish is offering 50% off any VPN plan, and is pointing out that its cheapest current deal is $3.25 per month if you sign up for a year’s subscription.

Cyber Monday tech deals: Laptops

Cyber Monday tech deals: Desktop PCs and servers

Cyber Monday tech deals: Printers

Cyber Monday tech deals: Software

Cyber Monday tech deals: Web hosting

Save a massive 50% off your business hosting packages with UK2.net. A year's worth of Wordpress Hosting costs only £59.82 excluding VAT as part of their autumn deal.

Cyber Monday tech deals: Miscellaneous offers