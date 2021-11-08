The best Black Friday AirPods deal is the AirPods Max down to a new record-low price

Black Friday AirPods deals are live at Amazon's early sale, and we've just spotted the best bargain yet. Just today, Amazon has Apple's powerful AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $429.98. That's a massive $119 and $20 less than the previous all-time low.



So the big question is, do we think the AirPods will drop further in price during the official Black Friday 2021 sale? Thanks to expected shipping delays, Black Friday deals have been dropping earlier than ever, which means retailers are releasing incredible offers right now instead of waiting for the big November event. Today's Black Friday AirPods deal is a new record-low price, and we don't expect to see a better bargain anytime soon.

Black Friday AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429.98 at Amazon

Save $119.02 - Amazon has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max down to $429.98 in its early Black Friday deals. That's a massive $119 discount and a new record-low price. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This Black Friday deal applies to the Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green colors, and as of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for the cheapest Black Friday AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $119 - which is just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Before August, the earbuds were more accustomed to a $130 price which means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods.

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - The AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has Apple's latest model on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. The 2019 AirPods Pro are on sale for the same price, but you're getting a new MagSafe Charging Case with this new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. This fantastic deal from Amazon has been flashing in and out of stock recently, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

You can also learn more about the upcoming Black Friday AirPods deals event and see more devices on sale with our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals.