The Apple AirPods are on sale and in stock at Amazon for just $139.98

If you didn't snag an AirPods deal during the Black Friday shoppinng event, then have no fear. Amazon currently has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case in stock and on sale for $139.98. That's a $59 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $139.98 at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $140. That's a $59 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

The Apple AirPods are packing an upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions without using your hands, simply calling Siri up whenever needed. You can adjust the volume, skip songs and make calls completely hands-free – although whether you'd want to when other people can hear you is another matter.



The 2019 AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The Apple earbuds also deliver quality sound despite their size and can be charged wirelessly using a charging mat or a Lightning connector.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the 2019 AirPods and a fantastic price for top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. AirPods deals have been difficult to find in stock of late, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this offer now before it's too late.

