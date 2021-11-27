The 15 best Black Friday camera deals that are still live right now

The Black Friday camera deals have produced some real bargains this year, thanks to a perfect storm of mature mirrorless tech and fierce competition between the likes of Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and Panasonic.

Yes, the best phone cameras have landed a few blows on the traditional camera giants in recent years, but the big names have come back swinging – and the big beneficiaries have been photographers and video creators.

There's now a huge variety of cameras to choose from at all price points, and this year's Black Friday deals have made them more affordable than ever. While some stock issues have seen some deals expire, there are still lots of great ones live – and we've rounded them up in our list of the top 15 below.

Our favorite deal of the Black Friday sales remains the Fujifilm X-T4, which has dropped to its lowest-ever price – the only problem is that it's such a good deal, stock has run out in most retailers. Still, Adorama has promised that new ones will arrive in days, so we've kept that deal in our top spot for now.

Not that our list only contains mirrorless cameras. If your budget's a little more conservative, there are options like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 – an instant camera that shares a few of the X-T4's design traits, only in a package that currently costs only $89.95 (was $99.95).

There's no doubt, though, that full-frame mirrorless cameras are offering the best value for more advanced photographers in this year's sales. Because they've now been around for a few years, there is some incredible value to be found – from the beginner-friendly Nikon Z5 (now $996, was $1,396) to the Sony A7R IV, currently available for a lowest-ever price of $2,889 (was $3,499).

Looking for a 360-degree camera, drone or even a dash cam? We've included the best deals on those in our list below, too – so whatever kind of camera you need, there's likely to be a Black Friday discount for you in our rundown of the best deals that are still live. Happy camera shopping.

The 15 best Black Friday camera deals that are still live

1. Fujifilm X-T4 (body only): $1,699 1. Fujifilm X-T4 (body only): $1,699 $1,499 at Adorama

Save $200 - This deal on our number one mirrorless camera is so good that Amazon and Best Buy are both sold out. Adorama, though, is promising stock "in a few days", so there's still a chance to grab the X-T4's perfect blend of size, all-round performance and value.

2. Nikon Z5 body-only bundle: $1,396 2. Nikon Z5 body-only bundle: $1,396 $996 at Adorama

Save $400 - This deal equals the lowest-ever price for Nikon Z5, which our review rates as the "best entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera" you can buy. It combines a 24MP sensor and in-body image stabilization, and this deal adds handy extras including a spare battery and 64GB SD card.

3. Insta360 One X2 $429.99 3. Insta360 One X2 $429.99 $386.99 at Amazon

Save $43 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for our number one 360 camera. One of the most fun video sidekicks around, the One X2 lets you direct a traditional 'flat' movie from its 360-degree footage, long after you've shot it. It's also waterproof to 10m and has an excellent companion app.

4. Sony A7R IV (body only): $3,499 4. Sony A7R IV (body only): $3,499 $2,889 at Walmart

Save $610 – Get Sony's best camera for landscapes and high-resolution snapping for its lowest-ever price. The A7R IV has very few weaknesses, thanks to its combination of great handling, class-leading autofocus, excellent 4K video quality and a superb 61MP sensor. Two years on from its release, it remains one of the best cameras you can buy.

5. Fujifilm GFX 50R: $4,499 5. Fujifilm GFX 50R: $4,499 $2,999 at Adorama

Save $1,500 - Get a huge 33% off the excellent GFX 50 R, which is now one of the most affordable medium format cameras we've ever seen. Combining the best features of the Fujifilm's X-series with a huge sensor that produces incredible detail and low noise, this 51.4MP camera is one of the best camera deals of Black Friday 2021.

6. Canon EOS 80D with 18-135mm: $1,849 6. Canon EOS 80D with 18-135mm: $1,849 $1,299 at Adorama

Save $550 - Still prefer the handling and battery lives of DSLRs to mirrorless cameras? This great deal gives you the EOS 80D, one of the best hobbyist DSLRs ever made, plus the versatile EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens, for an impressively low price.

7. DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: $ 7. DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo: $ 399 $298.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - The clock is ticking on this great deal for aerial photographers. The Mavic Mini shoots impressive 2.7K video, has a compact, folding design and comes with three batteries, a carry case and more in this great all-round bundle. Deal ends midnight ET on November 26.

8. Panasonic Lumix S5 with 50mm f/1.8: $2,448 8. Panasonic Lumix S5 with 50mm f/1.8: $2,448 $2,097 at Amazon

Save $350 – Panasonic's best full-frame mirrorless camera offers excellent value for filmmakers and hybrid shooters in this bundle with the company's fine 50mm f/1.8 prime lens. The Lumix S5 combines a compact form factor with brilliant video quality and dynamic range that make it a much more affordable alternative to the Sony A7S III.

9. Fujifilm X-E3: $849 9. Fujifilm X-E3: $849 $559 at Amazon

Save $290 - One of the best Black Friday mirrorless camera deals we've seen this year. The X-E3 is an excellent mid-range mirrorless camera, and this deal cuts its price by a massive 34%. It has a tried-and-tested 24.3MP APS-C sensor and is compatible with Fujifilm's excellent range of XF lenses.

10. Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with 14-150mm lens: $1,799 10. Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with 14-150mm lens: $1,799 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $700 - If you need a small, powerful mirrorless camera to cover all occasions, this superb deal is for you. The E-M5 Mark III remains one of our favorite all-rounders for hobbyists, thanks to its great image stabilization and powerful processor. And with a hugely versatile 14-150mm lens, you'll be all set to snap virtually any subject.

11. Canon EOS RP: $999 11. Canon EOS RP: $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - Getting a full-frame camera for this price would have been unheard of a few years ago. But luckily with this deal, you can indeed get the 26.2MP EOS RP for the price of a premium compact camera, making it a great entry into Canon's superb RF lens system.

12. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40: $99.95 12. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40: $99.95 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - This deal equals the lowest price we've seen for Fujifilm's most stylish instant camera. The Mini 40 is a great choice for beginners, thanks to features like auto exposure and variable shutter speed, and is compatible with the affordable Instax Mini film. It's effectively the Mini 11, our number one instant camera, wrapped in a more mature, stylish shell.

13. Olympus OM-D E-M1X (body only): $2,999 13. Olympus OM-D E-M1X (body only): $2,999 $1,699 at B&H Photo Video

Save $1,300 – This excellent sports and wildlife powerhouse has just tumbled down to its lowest-ever price, making the E-M1X one of the best Black Friday camera deals. It combines rock-solid build quality, speedy autofocus, brilliant image stabilization and impressive 4K video with minimal rolling shutter.

$129.99 14. Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Okay, it's not a camera in the traditional sense, but Black Friday is also a great time to pick up a bargain dash cam – and this is one of our favorites. The Mini 2 is small, discreet and easy to use, thanks to its magnetic mounting system. And it also boasts Full HD video, voice controls and a decent smartphone app.

15. Fujifilm X-T30: $899 15. Fujifilm X-T30: $899 $799 at Adorama

Save $100 - The X-T30 is still one of the best travel cameras around, thanks to its combination of classic design, great build quality and an excellent 26.1MP sensor. It's also compatible with Fujifilm's many superb XF prime lenses, making it a discreet companion for street photography.

