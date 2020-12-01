The 10 best sub-$500 Cyber Monday camera deals that are still live

The clock may be ticking on the Cyber Monday camera deals, but there's still time to find a photographic bargain – so to help you track one down, we've picked out our favorite 10 camera bargains that are still live.

It's easy to get a bit deal blind during the Cyber Monday sales, with so many discounts and price cuts. But there is some truly staggering value to be found in the camera deals still running, as shown by the ten absolute steals below.

Naturally, you can always find an action camera or instant camera for under $500, but there are two particular deals that stand out for their value in those categories: the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 for $59.95 from Amazon, and the GoPro Hero 7 White for $99 from Walmart. Both are our number one budget picks in their class, and have been given further reductions for Cyber Monday.

But what if you want to step up to a mirrorless camera? This is arguably where the best value is to be found. Impressively, three of our favorite entry-level mirrorless cameras of recent years – the Sony A6000, Fujifilm X-T200 and Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III – are all available under $500. And that's with a kit lens included, too.

For DSLR fans, or those who are just starting out on their photographic journey, the best value is to be found in B&H Photo Video's $399 deal on the Canon EOS Rebel T6, which again includes an 18-55mm kit lens.

And lastly, there's the best Cyber Monday camera deal for those who want to get into aerial photography – Adorama's DJI Mini 2 bundle. Yes, the DJI Mavic Mini is now cheaper, but we reckon DJI's new mini drone is worth the extra and that bundle includes some free landing gear extensions.

The 10 best sub-$500 Cyber Monday camera deals

There's still time to pick up a Cyber Monday camera bargain – in price order, starting with the most affordable, here are our favorite ten deals that are still live...

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: $ 69.95 £59.95 at Amazon

With foolproof controls and an automatic flash, the Instax Mini 11 produces charming credit card-sized instant snaps with lo-fi colours and moody contrast. It's a fun, affordable way to get into instant photography and this is its lowest ever price.View Deal

GoPro Hero 7 White: $99 at Walmart (save $40)

The lowest ever price for this entry-level GoPro, this is a must-buy for anyone who needs a cheap, reliable action camera that shoots stabilized 1080p video. It might not shoot 4K video, but the Hero 7 White is also fully waterproof to 10m without a case, something that's relatively rare on budget action cams.View Deal

Fujifilm XP140: $229.95 $149.95 at B&H Photo Video

Need a cheap, family-friendly compact that can handle being thrown around on the beach or by the kids on days out? The XP140 is the perfect camera for the job, particularly now it's down to this incredibly low price. It packs in a 16.4MP sensor, 5x optical zoom and is waterproof down to 25m.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 with 18-55mm lens: $549.99 $399 at B&H Photo Video

The Rebel T6 remains one of our favorite DSLRs for beginners. It combines an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor, a decent 500-shot battery life and compatibility with Canon's huge range of EF-S lenses. You get one of those, the 18-55mm kit lens, in this great 27% off deal.View Deal

DJI Mini 2: $482.40 $449 at Adorama

While there are no major DJI Mini 2 discounts right now, some retailers like Adorama are throwing in the odd free accessory. This one comes with an online drones for beginners course and some PGYTECH landing gear extensions, which look handy for easier take-offs on surfaces like grass.View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III with 14-42mm lens: $799 $449 at B&H Photo Video

Rivaling the Fujifilm X-T200 for sheer value, the E-M10 Mark III has a smaller 16MP Four Thirds sensor but is arguably the more accomplished all-rounder. It somehow packs in some impressive five-axis in-body image stabilization, an OLED electronic viewfinder and a 3-inch LCD touchscreen into its stylish, compact body.View Deal

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Bridge cameras are ideal for those who want the versatility of a DSLR or mirrorless camera, but without having to lug around a bag of lenses. The FZ1000 is a great example, packing in a staggeringly versatile 25-400mm lens, but in a relatively compact body that can also shoot 4K video. This deal nets you a massive $302 saving.View Deal

Canon Powershot G7 X Mark II: $629 $499 at Amazon

Need a smartphone-beating compact camera for street or travel snapping (when we're allowed to do that again)? The G7 X Mark II offers excellent value at this price – it combines a large one-inch sensor with a bright 24-100mm f/1.8-f/2.8 zoom lens that easily holds it own today in terms of image quality.View Deal

Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens: $650 $498 at B&H Photo Video

Sony's classic mirrorless camera is always a stalwart of the Cyber Monday camera bargains, but it's never been better value than this. Sure, the interface and design might be a little dated, but there's no doubting the quality produced by its tried-and-tested 24.3MP APS-C sensor.

View Deal

Fujifilm X-T200 with 15-45mm lens: $799.95 $499.95 at B&H Photo Video

You won't find a better value mirrorless camera than this – the X-T200 is our number one camera for beginners, combining a large 24.2MP APS-C sensor, electronic viewfinder, sharp 3.5-inch touchscreen and impressive autofocus. It's so popular it's currently back-ordered, but stock is due in 2-4 weeks.

View Deal

Canon EOS M200 with 15-45mm lens: $549 $499 at Adorama

Canon's take on the compact, user-friendly mirrorless camera offers superb value at this sub-$500 Cyber Monday price tag. It combines a 24MP APS-C sensor, class-leading Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus and a 3-inch tilting touchscreen. This deal throws in a load of sweeteners too, including a camera case and cleaning kit.View Deal

Check out all the best Cyber Monday deals in our exhaustive round-up

More camera deals

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices on digital cameras from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Today's best Digital Cameras deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 06 hrs 50 mins 14 secs Canon PowerShot ELPH 180... BHPhoto $129.95 View Deal Reduced Price Canon PowerShot ELPH 180... Walmart $219.99 $132.26 View Deal Reduced Price Panasonic - DC-G100KK LUMIX... Best Buy $749.99 $699.99 View Deal Reduced Price Panasonic Lumix G100 4k... Amazon Prime $799.99 $747.99 View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell