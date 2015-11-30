Trending
The best TV deals for Cyber Monday 2015

By TV  

Techradar's pick of all the best TV deals on Cyber Monday 015

cyber monday tv deals

If you didn't snap up a cheap TV deal on Black Friday - today is Cyber Monday which now represents your best chance of picking up a TV bargain before Christmas!

On this page we're rounding up all of the best TV deals we can find on Cyber Monday - from small second screens right up to meaty 4K beasts!

Here are the best ones we've found:

There's £1,000 off this 65-inch LG OLED beast, now £2999 at John Lewis

And this 55-inch LG is one of the best-value 4K OLED TVs you can buy, now £2249 at John Lewis

Philips' impressive 50-inch Ultra HD Android TV is also a bit of a bargain at just £529 at argos.co.uk

And if you just want a good-value 1080p TV, this Samsung 40-incher is a steal at £295 at Amazon UK

Best 4K Ultra HD TV deals for Cyber Monday:

Big-screen 4K OLED The most advanced TV tech with £1,000 off, now £2999 at John Lewis

Samsung HDR-ready 4K One of the best TVs we've reviewed at a great price, now £2399 at Amazon UK

Curved 65-inch LG 4K curved smart TV with £700 off, now £1999 at Currys

Full 65-inch LG 4K Beefy LG smart Ultra HD, was £2,199 now £1549 at Amazon UK

60-inch Nano-crystal 4K Samsung Ultra HD save £879.99, now £1420 at Tesco.com

60-inch Samsung Ultra HD TV Smart Ultra HD 60-inch TV, down to just £899 at Currys

55-inch LG OLED Curvy Ultra HD with LG's awesome OLED tech, now £2249 at John Lewis

Curvy 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Samsung curve with 6 months UHD Netflix, now £1299 at John Lewis

Sony Bravia 4K TV 55-inch Ultra HD Android TV from Sony now £1079 at John Lewis

£550 off this LG 55-incher 4K Ultra HD with over a third off, now £849 at Currys

Curvy 4K 55-incher from Finlux After some Ultra HD curves? There's now £200 off, down to £799 at Amazon UK

55-inch Ultra HD curves Save £300 on this 55-inch curved 4K TV from Hisense now £699 at ao.com

Beefy 55-inch Philips 4K TV One of our favourite 55-inch 4K Android TVs now £649 at argos.co.uk

John Lewis 4K Get the own-brand (made by LG) 55-inch TV for £749

LG Ultra HD bargain 55-inch smart 4K, was £1,399 now £829 at Amazon UK

Big-screen Finlux 4K 55-inch Ultra HD with £100 off, now £599.99 at Amazon UK

Panasonic 50-inch 4K 50-inch Ultra HD with 42% off, now £689 at Amazon UK

Samsung Nano Crystal TV 50-inch smart Ultra HD TV, save £301 with six months Netflix, now £698 at Currys

Big-boy Philips 4K Android TV 50-inch 4K Android TV, now £270 off at £529 at argos.co.uk

LG 49-inch Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD at 49-inches with £450 off, now £549 at Currys

Smart LG 4K Ultra HD with a 49-inch screen, was £1,099 now £649 at Amazon UK

Panasonic Ultra HD fun 48-inch Smart 3D 4K TV now £479 at Currys

48-inch Samsung 4K Save £200 on this Ultra HD TV with built-in WiFi now £689 at John Lewis

43-inch LG 4K £450 off this 43-inch Ultra HD TV, now £449 at Currys

43-inch Finlux 4K Small-scale Ultra HD panel £100 off, now £399.99 at Amazon UK

Philips 40-inch 4K Android TV Pick up this decent UHD TV, now just £379 at argos.co.uk

Bargain Panasonic 4K LED 4K Ultra HD 3D Smart TV, 40-inch now £379 at John Lewis

line

Best Full HD and HD Ready TV deals for Cyber Monday:

50-inch Panasonic Viera Big-screen 1080p Panasonic TV with £40 off, now £479 at John Lewis

Samsung Curved TV Fancy some Full HD curves? Samsung's 48-incher is now only £499 at RGB Direct

1080p 48-inch Sony Bravia Sony Android TV down to £489 at argos.co.uk

48-inch Samsung Save £270 on this Samsung 1080p TV, now £379 at argos.co.uk

43-inch Sony Android TV 1080p smart TV, was £750 now £459 at Amazon UK

Sony Android 1080p TV 43-inch smart TV, was £800 now £499 at Amazon UK

42-inch LG smart 1080p webOS Full HD with 40% off now £399 at Amazon UK

1080p Samsung 40-incher Full HD 1080p 40 Inch TV for a cheap price of just £295 at Amazon UK

Hitachi 40-inch TV/DVD combi Save a third off this 40-inch 1080p TV with built-in DVD player, now £229.99 at argos.co.uk

Panasonic TV Get a 32-inch TV - ideal as a bedroom screen - from Panasonic for just £179 at Argos

32-inch HD Ready Get this 32-inch TV from Hisense for just £199

24-inch HD-ready Samsung TV Second screen, 720p Samsung TV now £129.99 at Currys

Cheapo TV Get this Linsar 22-inch TV for just £99.95 - ideal for kitchens and bedrooms!

line

Best TV accessories deals for Cyber Monday:

5.1 LG Blu-ray cinema system £120.99 off this 1200W LG 5.1 home cinema Blu-ray system now £329 at Currys

5.1 Sony Blu-ray cinema system 1000W Sony home cinema system with £80 off, now £219.99 at Currys

5.1 Samsung Blu-ray cinema system Save £160 on this surround sound cinema system now £199 at ao.com

Panasonic Blu-ray player Blu-ray player with 4K upscaling with £50 off, now£79.99 at Currys

Blu-ray player Get this LG Blu-ray and DVD player for £49 at Argos

Curvy Blu-ray drive Match your curved TV with this sweeping Blu-ray player now£49 at ao.com

DVD player Want to just play DVDs? Get this Sony DVD player for just £24.99 at Argos

Portable DVD player for the kids Keep them entertained for just £59.99 in Blackor Pink

Portable DVD player Or get an even cheaper one from Alba for £49.99 at Argos

Google Chromecast bundle Get a pair of the new Chromecasts with £11 off, now £49 at PC World

Chromecast Audio bundle Get both the new Chromecast and Chromecast Audio with £11 off, now £49 at Currys

Nexus Player Android TV 8GB Smart TV box, now £59.99 at argos.co.uk

Amazon's streaming stick Save a tenner on Amazon's Fire TV Stick, now £24.99 at Amazon UK

Easy streaming stick Roku Streaming Stick with £20 off, now £29.99 at Amazon UK

NOW TV box Half price box and 6 month Entertainment bundle, now £19.99 at argos.co.uk

NOW TV box The latest NOW TV box with 4 month Sky Movies pass saving £21, now £19 at Tesco.com

Curvy Samsung soundbar Save £100 on this sleek, curved soundbar with wireless subwoofer, now £399 at ao.com

170W Sony soundbase Save £58 on this soundbase with built-in subwoofer, now£191 at ao.com

LG slimline soundbar 320W soundbar and wireless subwoofer with £110.99 off, now £239 at Currys

3.1 Panasonic soundbar Sleek 350W soundbar, £50 off, now £199.99 at Currys

2.1 JBL soundbar Get over £150 off this wireless JBL soundbar, now £199 at Currys

LG Soundbar with Integrated Sub Save yourself £70 with this deal for LG's soundbar now £59 at Tesco.com

LG soundbar 50W Bluetooth soundbar with 50% off, now £49.99 at argos.co.uk

Soundbar This 100W Bush subwoofer "with built in subwoofer" is just £38.99 at Argos

2.1 Samsung soundbar Save £45.10 on this 2.1 Samsung soundbar now £89 at Currys

Wireless 2.1 soundbar Save £120.99 on this wireless soundbar from LG now£129 at Currys

Wireless Samsung soundbar Save over £100 on this wireless Samsung soundbar now £199 at Currys

