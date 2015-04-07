HBO Now available … now on Apple TV

We knew that HBO Now was coming to Apple TV. Tim Cook promised us as much at last month’s Apple Watch event.

We also knew that it would arrive just before the season premiere of HBO’s hit show, Game of Thrones. But what we’re just finding out is that the app is now available for download on Apple TV.

Users of Apple’s set-top streaming box can commit to a cable-free HBO subscription for $14.99 a month. What they’ll get with the membership is access to a huge backlog of movies and classic TV shows like The Wire and The Sopranos, as well as new favorites like Veep and True Detective.

What’s more is that new subscribers will get the first month free. This is perfect if you just want a taste of the next season of Game of Thrones when it premieres April 12. (But how could you stop at just a taste?)

HBO’s cable-free streaming app has landed on the iOS App Store, too. By the end of the day (as of this writing), HBO Now should be available on your iPhone and iPad as well. And if you’re using a Mac, you can access the service through the HBO Now website to boot.

Source: MacRumors