Target PS5 restock: the next restock date is rumored to be soon – how to know

The next Target PS5 restock date is rumored to be sooner than we thought, and while some Target stores don't have nearly any inventory, we could see other locations with enough PS5 in stock offer the Sony console as soon as this week.

"There's a 50/50 chance Target drops tomorrow: Wednesday, March 31," says YouTuber Jake Randall, who specializes in PS5 restock leaks, and cites corporate emails.

"I'm just as confused as you are. Target doesn't drop with entire regions having no stock, but that's what I'm seeing," he told TechRadar, but notes he's seen emails detailing the sooner-than-expected PS5 drop date.

Your next question: what is the Target PS5 restock time? Glad you asked.

How to know the Target PS5 restock time

Target has done an early morning PS5 restock every other Thursday for the past few months. This Wednesday would change the pattern. Does that mean the store will change from the usual 7am EDT to 8am EDT drop time? That's unknown.

Target has done an early morning PS5 restock every other Thursday for the past few months. This Wednesday would change the pattern. Does that mean the store will change from the usual 7am EDT to 8am EDT drop time? That's unknown.

You'll receive a notification – if it happens – that looks like this one from the last Target PS5 restock.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/0gwPSeb5K7PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCsGet it!March 25, 2021 See more

What are the chances this rumor is correct?

We'd wager 50%. It's an odd one. Target changing its restock pattern with little to no supply at certain stores and just enough inventory at others makes us think that the retail chain will pull back and stick to its every-two-weeks restock date: Thursday, April 2 fits that pattern. Or maybe it'll restock a next-gen console this Thursday (it skipped an Xbox Series X restock last Thursday).

At the same time, corporate communications from retailers is often reliable and those same Target sources have been right time and time again. Of course, as we've seen with the Amazon PS5 restock, the restock dates can change without notice.

Target PS5 restock advice

Knowing when Target will restock PS5 is only half the battle. You actually have to checkout with the Sony console and oftentimes that's the hardest part. We have some advice gathered from past PS5 drops that will help.

Purchase the PS5 at Target through PayPal: Target's credit card transactions happen on-page, meaning their servers are always bogged down when millions of people are trying to buy the same console. You can't link your PayPal account in advance, but it appears when checking out when there's a drop.

Target's credit card transactions happen on-page, meaning their servers are always bogged down when millions of people are trying to buy the same console. You can't link your PayPal account in advance, but it appears when checking out when there's a drop. Don't give up – refresh: Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker sees replies as soon as we tweet about a Target PS5 drop: "Sold out". These are the people who give up too soon and don't end up with a console. Refresh and try again, often for 30 minutes.

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker sees replies as soon as we tweet about a Target PS5 drop: "Sold out". These are the people who give up too soon and don't end up with a console. Refresh and try again, often for 30 minutes. Change Target stores: Target is a same-day pickup retailer, meaning once your local stores runs out of stock or begins signaling low stock, you should move on to a different store.

Target is a same-day pickup retailer, meaning once your local stores runs out of stock or begins signaling low stock, you should move on to a different store. You can't buy PS5 in Target stores: Please don't show up pestering customer service reps. You may see people buying a PS5 at your local Target, but you won't be able to make a purchase there. Everyone has to buy it online and then do an in-store pickup.

We suggest watching Randall's advice in. This short video illustrates some of the best tricks on how to buy PS5 at Target.

Walmart PS5 restock date: rumored to be Thursday, April 1 at 3pm EDT

Whether or not there's a PS5 restock, Walmart may be next, with a rumored date of Thursday, April 1 – no joke. The retailer sells the PlayStation 5 every two weeks, and while it has yet to deliver on some consoles from the last PS5 drop, we anticipate to see waves of inventory launch on Thursday at 3pm EDT.

Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

🚨Walmart PS5 & Xbox restock starts in 45 mins 2:30pmXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i3pmPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacRead this for help:https://t.co/ZewrQUKwkBMarch 18, 2021 See more

Best Buy PS5 restock date: likely to be Friday, April 2

The Best Buy restock date may be cap off our week on Friday, April 2. The electronics retailer has gone 6-for-6 with Friday next-gen consoles stocks. Will it restock the PS5 seven weekends in a row? We may be able to confirm that soon, as we've done in the past via our exclusive reporting thanks to reliable warehouse sources.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFGet it fast!March 26, 2021 See more

GameStop PS5 restock date: late this week or early next week

The GameStop PS5 restock date may be later this week or early next week. We often get a heads-up right before there's new stock, and the date is usually between one and one-and-a-half weeks after the last restock – that date being Tuesday, March 23. So either expect it on or Thursday April 1, or early next week.

GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

Amazon PS5 restock – don't know

We just don't know anymore.

You didn't miss it. Amazon PS5 restock was scheduled for today 14:00 UTC (10am ET). Could drop any time – it's up to Amazon. Best Buy last Fri was 3hrs late on me. Everyone doubted then too.The good news? Amazon has a 46,000 PS5 inventory–just waiting. I'll ping u. Info is free pic.twitter.com/c7UGidMjSKMarch 18, 2021 See more

Antonline PS5 restock date: just happened

Antonline usually has next-gen console restock every week – Antonline has publicly stated that it has "drops every week" – so because it launched a PS5 bundle today, March 30, we don't anticipate another restock from this retailer in the coming days. However, we'll keep watching in the off-chance there's a PS5 Digital Edition for sale.

We caution getting there on time: Antonline tends to sell out in three minutes, but when it goes on sale, there are no waves or in stock/out of stock funny business with the add to cart button.

Antonline PS5 bundles

Here's what our Antonline restock alert looked like today:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more

Sony Direct restock date: Often weekdays

The Sony Direct PS5 restock date may be this week, and multiple times this week. It's Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand and one of the more fair ways to buy the console: it uses a lottery system to keep bots at bay. You need a PSN account and it's one PS5 console per address. Its virtual queue is randomized, so we're always "in line" attempting to reach checkout.

Our success rate on getting through? About once every other week when there are 3-4 drops per week. Note: we never buy the PS5 in the end, giving up our spot to the next person and just testing it out for reporting purposes to see if it gets any easier or learn new tricks. One trick we've learned: while having new tabs open won't help your chances, using different browsers and different devices is the best way to get the console from Sony Direct.



Sony Direct PS5 Disc | Sony Direct PS5 Digital

Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 22 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock at 💿 SONY DIRECT 💿 right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmISfKWPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byJh4KOMarch 22, 2021 See more