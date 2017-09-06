T-Mobile's family plan now comes with a free Netflix subscription

T-Mobile announced its "Netflix On Us" plan for customers today, offering subscribers to the carrier's T-Mobile ONE family plan a free access to the streaming service at no additional charge.

While a nice little bonus for those who primarily use mobile devices for watching shows on-the-go (you'll save $9.99/month), T-Mobile's new initiative is also intended as a response to internet-and-cable bundles often sold through other carriers.

As John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile, said: “While the carriers spend billions on their franken-strategies to cobble together carrier-cable-content mashups, [T-Mobile] just leapfrogged them all by partnering with the best and giving it to customers at no extra charge.“

Find the best phone for you

T-Mobile's Netflix bonus is available to T-Mobile ONE subscribers with two or more qualifying lines starting September 12, and can be applied to customers who already subscribe to the streaming service.

For fans of ultra-high definition streaming, Legere does mention that the service included with Netflix On US is the standard version, meaning you'll still need to fork over a few extra bucks if you have a 4K TV, or perhaps even the now-supported Samsung Galaxy Note 8.