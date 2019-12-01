Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order deal: save $20 in this Walmart Cyber Monday sale

After years in the wilderness, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the first great Star Wars game in about a decade. Now, Walmart has the Deluxe Edition for $20 off in a Cyber Monday deal, bringing the price down to $49.99, which is even less than the retail price of the regular version. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Jedi: Fallen Order deals where you are.)

You get exclusive DLC with this edition - they're mostly cosmetic items for your ship, lightsaber and in-game companion droid, but they're nice extras as part of the reduced price. Jedi: Fallen Order is set between Episodes III and IV of the Star Wars trilogies, and it's like a softer version of Dark Souls with lightsabers and more platforming. It only came out last month, so any deal you can find right now is a good one. Get it here:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 | $69 $49.99 at Walmart

Discover a new Star Wars story set in the aftermath of Episode III's Jedi Purge, when an outcast Jedi rises from hiding to take on the new Empire. The game includes bonus in-game items exclusive to Walmart, and the $20 off discount lasts until December 6.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Xbox One | $69 $49.99 at Walmart

Discover a new Star Wars story set in the aftermath of Episode III's Jedi Purge, when an outcast Jedi rises from hiding to take on the new Empire. The game includes bonus in-game items exclusive to Walmart, and the $20 off discount lasts until December 6.View Deal

This deal ends on December 6, so you've got a few days to make up your mind on whether you want to drop 50 bucks on a new game. That said, there's always the chance it could sell out, so grab it if you're keen. And check out our list of the Star Wars movies in order if you want to sandwich your playthrough between the prequel and original trilogies.

If you want to save on Jedi: Fallen Order where you are, check out the price comparison chart below for more.