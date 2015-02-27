Lenovo responds to Superfish with anti-bloatware promise

Lenovo has made a long-term commitment to change the way its PCs are configured after the Superfish adware debacle revealed last week, one that dented consumer confidence in the firm.

The manufacturer has become the first company affected by the scandal to develop a new strategy that will completely remove "bloatware" from its PCs going forwards in order "to become the leader in providing cleaner, safer PCs."

It will kick off this plan immediately and has promised by the time Windows 10 is released its machines will only include the OS and related software, software to make hardware work well, security software and Lenovo applications.

Free anti-virus on offer

Lenovo will also disclose information about all software it preloads onto their PCs that explicitly explains what each application does.

As an extra sweetener it is offering PC users affected by Superfish a free six-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe (or six-month extension for existing users) and it will provide more information on its site in the next seven days.

It will be worth keeping an eye on other companies that admitted to loading the bloatware into applications and seeing whether they make a similar commitment to the one that Lenovo has made.