The Galaxy S5's Lollipop update is arriving on Verizon

The Samsung Galaxy S5 was already updated to Android 5.0 Lollipop in some places, and now Verizon users in the US are next to receive it.

Verizon is the first US carrier to offer Lollipop for the S5, putting Big Red in a position it's not used to: the lead, as 9to5Google points out.

The carrier says Lollipop "brings Android beyond smartphones and tablets, allowing access to apps and Android services on other connected screens like TV's, cars and wearables." They also mention the UI and performance improvements arriving with Material Design.

The Lollipop update for the Galaxy S5 is rolling out now, so keep checking your phone if you haven't received it yet.