Sprint is really killing it with the Android Lollipop updates

Sprint launched Android 5.0 Lollipop for both the HTC One M7 and the Samsung Galaxy S5 this week, and it looks like the HTC One M8 and LG G3 are next.

Lollipop adoption is finally on the rise, after all, and US carriers don't want to be left behind.

The HTC One M8 will get Lollipop on February 13, and the LG G3 will get it February 16, according to an alleged leaked document obtained by Android Police.

Healthy doubt

The document also noted that Lollipop would arrive on the M7 and the S5 today, but other than that there's no proof of its veracity.

This is such a tame rumor, though, that you have to wonder why anyone would bother to fake it. On that note, One M8 and G3 owners should watch out for their Lollipop updates to start arriving in waves over the next two weeks or so.