Smart home deals: multiple Amazon Echo Alexa speakers get big discounts

Amazon Echo products are never far away from a discount, so it's worth waiting a while when you see prices at full RRP. Today's the day to pounce though if you've been itching to check out why Alexa is the most popular smart home assistant in the UK. Or maybe you already know and are keen to add some extra speakers to your home setup. Amazon Prime Day is months away yet, which is your only chance of seeing a cheaper price before Black Friday to be honest.

Today's highlights include the Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Amazon Echo Show Amazon Echo Spot and the very new Echo Input.

The cheapest Amazon Echo deal selection

Amazon Echo | £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a powerful speaker, providing a much louder sound and more bass than the smaller Echo Dot, making it a better fit for music fans. It offers the full range of Alexa voice-activated smart features too, so you can use it with compatible smart home products like Philips Hue lighting, request a song on Spotify Premium, or even order a takeaway. And the number of apps and skills are growing all the time.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot | £119.99 £99.99 at Amazon

The Echo Spot adds a visual element to the Echo range while keeping costs low. This small smart speaker isn't really loud enough to fill a room with sound for music playback, but we love it as a bedside device. You can ask for weather reports and radio/news updates in the morning, use it as a clock, and even make video calls to other screen-enabled Echo products. All this, and you're also getting all the smart home and voice-assistant features of the other Echo devices. It's worth considering that the Spot doesn't get discounted as often as the standard Echo speakers. See our Amazon Echo Spot review for more info.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Input | £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon

This super cheap Echo product is essentially a smart Alexa-enabled device without a built-in speaker. That's so you can plug it into your own sound setup if your existing speaker has a bluetooth connection, or a 3.5mm audio-input (or maybe your amp does if you've got a stereo stack going on) to turn it into a smart speaker. Then you can then control it via your voice, ask for music to be played from Spotify/Amazon Music, ask the Alexa assistant questions or activate smart home devices like Hue lighting, Nest thermostats and so on. Amazing value at just £19.99. Want to know more? Check out our Amazon Echo Input review.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus + smart bulb | £154.52 £139.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Plus is a great addition to homes where music playback would be the main purpose of a smart speaker as it's the most powerful one in Amazon's arsenal. It's not just about a bigger sound though. The Plus also has a Zigbee smart home hub built in, which removes the need for additional hubs on devices like Hue lighting and Smart thermostats, which is great if your router is a hot mess of wires and extra plugs. As a foundation for your smart home devices (while keeping it clutter free), the Amazon Echo Plus is well worth a look. Want some extra details? We've got a full Amazon Echo Plus review for you.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show + smart bulb £219.99 £189.99 at Amazon

If the Echo Spot's screen is a little too small for you, then you may want to consider the Echo Show instead. This tablet-sized screen is more suited to living rooms. However, a dispute between Amazon and Google means you can't request YouTube videos via voice commands right now, which kind of ruins one of the device's key selling points for us. Check out the Google Home Hub prices if you're interested in the rival device that does carry this feature, as they're actually much cheaper than the Echo Show even with the below discounts. But if you're sticking with team Alexa, this the best price we've seen for a few weeks. This deal comes with a free smart bulb too.

View Deal

If you're very much settled into the Google ecosystem, we'd also advise taking a look at the rival speakers with the Google Home deals. There are of course even more Echo speakers outside of today's discounted offers and we've rounded up the latest in our Amazon Echo deals and prices guide. If we've really whetted your appetite for new gadgets, take a look at our selection of the best cheap smart home devices.