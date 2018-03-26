Select photographers currently testing Canon full-frame mirrorless camera

Canon Rumors is reporting that the long-awaited Canon full-frame mirrorless camera has made it into the hands of a few select professional photographers, who are now testing it in the field.

Speculation that we could see a full-frame Canon mirrorless camera break cover has been rife for the past year or so, and this report makes the prospect even more likely.

This latest news follows reports back in January (again, via Canon Rumors) that Canon was asking select pros for their input as to what would make a full-frame mirrorless camera compelling enough to purchase and use. In the survey, they particularly wanted to get feedback on the full-frame Sony Alpha A9 and medium-format Fujifilm GFX 50S.

As for the rumors of the Canon full-frame mirrorless camera currently being tested, what else do we know? Very little at the moment is the short answer, but according to a source who spoke with Canon Rumors, Canon is being very open with the photographers it's working with.

After the lukewarm reception for Canon's first mirrorless camera, the APS-C EOS M, Canon is keen to get its first full-frame mirrorless camera 'right'. Pros won't be as forgiving if Canon doesn't get its first-generation full-frame camera spot-on, especially with Sony on a bit of a roll at the moment with both the Alpha A9 and Alpha A7R III.

One big question mark is over what lens mount Canon's first mirrorless camera will use. Will Canon opt to stick with its EF mount, along with the vast array of legacy lenses that will support it, or take advantage of the shorter flange distance enabled by a mirrorless design (the distance between the rear element of the lens and the sensor) and engineer a completely new lens mount, which would require it to develop a new range of lenses to accompany the camera?

If Canon did go down the latter route we'd expect an adapter to allow existing Canon users to use their current Canon lenses on the new body.

When are we likely to get an announcement?

With Photokina, the photography industry's big trade show, happening in September, it's possible we could see an announcement then, especially as Canon tends to announce its higher-end models in the second half of the year.

Failing that, we could at the very least see a development announcement at Photokina, with the camera then breaking cover in the early part of 2019.