Save £144 on this feature-filled Virgin TV and broadband deal

When Virgin Media discounts its broadband and TV deals, it doesn't do things by halves. And in the world of Virgin price cuts, this is one not to be missed.

Cutting the price of its Full House bundle by £12 a month, you'll save a massive £144 on your internet and TV package if you strike while the deal iron is red hot.

With the Full House offer you get over 230 channels, including Disney, National Geographic and - most importantly for football fans - all BT Sport channels in HD just in time to watch coverage of the Champions League. Virgin backs this up with super fast internet speeds of 108Mb or, in other words, blisteringly fast broadband- all for just £45 a month.

So if you want to get your hands on Virgin's latest offer then read on to see how to get it. But don't wait around too long, this offer ends on March 24 and Virgin's offers can be slightly temperamental in what they offer - its next broadband deal might not quite compare.

All of today's best fibre broadband deals in the UK

Virgin's broadband and TV deal in full:

Full House Bundle from Virgin Media | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £25 set-up | £57 £45 a month

When it comes to broadband and TV deals Virgin consistently comes up as one of the best options out there. Whether that's due to its unbeatable speeds or its huge array of channels, you're getting a lot for your money. With the price cut you now only have to pay £45 a month - a brilliant price for so many features.



Deal ends on March 24View Deal

What do I get with the Full House Bundle?

With Virgin's Full House Bundle you're getting not just the super fast fibre speeds Virgin is famous for, but also a huge array of channels, over 230 in fact. On top of live TV, Virgin also includes exclusive box sets such as Walking Dead for all of your binge-watching needs.

The incredibly fast average internet speeds of 108Mb and inclusive weekend calls is a great way to finish off this package.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

We are now at the point where around 60% of the UK households are able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to find out if you're one of the those lucky people. Head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.