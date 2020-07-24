Save over $1,000 on this weekend's Dell gaming laptop deals

Dell's gaming laptop deals are cutting some serious cash from the price of premium G7 rigs this weekend. That means you can pick up blistering power, top of the line RTX 2080 GPUs and massive 1TB SSDs with a hefty discount at Dell right now, an excellent opportunity to take the plunge on that super-rig you've had your eye on.

The cheapest G7 on offer this weekend is this $1,099 configuration, with an excellent $630 saving. Or, upgrade to a version with all those top specs for an amazing $1,080 off the final price.

If you're looking for something more starter-friendly, you'll find even more cheap gaming laptop deals on the Dell G5 range. You're saving less on these models but still getting an excellent deal with some seriously powerful components under the hood as well.

We've spotted an AMD-oriented rig available for just $749.99 at Best Buy, but if you've got a little extra cash to splash you can pick up RTX graphics and a 512GB SSD for just $1,199 as well.

We're rounding up all these gaming laptop deals just below, but if you want to shop more models you can also check out the best cheap gaming laptop sales available right now.

Not in the US? We're bringing you all the latest Dell G5 and G7 prices in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Shop all gaming laptop deals at Dell

Dell G5 gaming laptop deals

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest Dell G5 gaming laptop deal up for grabs this weekend is this $749 model from Best Buy. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon RX 5600M graphics. However, you can also upgrade to a Ryzen 7 processor and 512GB SSD for $949.99 right now as well.

View Deal

New Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop - 256GB | $1,079 $979.99 at Dell

Save $100 on this newer G5 by shopping Dell direct. With a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 16GB RAM and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU there's plenty of power under the hood here as well. You can upgrade to RTX graphics and double your SSD for just $220 extra with the offer below.

View Deal

New Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop - 512GB | £1,379.99 $1,199.99 at Dell

There's a powerful RTX 2060 GPU inside this Dell G5 configuration - excellent for this price range. Plus, you're picking up a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

View Deal

Dell G7 gaming laptop deals

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,729.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Swapping over the to the G7 model affords you a lightweight aluminium chassis and thinner bezels among other quality of life upgrades. We'd recommend picking up this gaming laptop deal if you're looking for bulkier storage with the option for speed if you manage your space correctly. That's down to the 256GB SSD / 1TB hard drive pairing inside this model, as well as the 9th generation i7 processor, RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB RAM.

View Deal

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop (RTX 2080) | $2,979 $1,899.99 at Dell

Save $1,080 on this Dell G7 with blitzingly powerful RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics and a massive 1TB SSD. There's also a 4.5 GHz hexacore 9th generation i7 processor and 16GB RAM up for grabs here. You can pick up the 512GB SSD model on sale for $1,799.99 but at this price point, we'd really point you towards the 1TB version for just $100 extra.

View Deal

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop (i9 processor) | $3,279 $2,099.99 at Dell

Premium gaming laptop deals can offer some seriously big savings, like the $1,180 discount on this Dell G7. There's a 4.8 GHz 9th generation i9 octa-core processor in here - some pretty blinding power under the hood, as well as 8GB of RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics, a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM.

View Deal

More Dell gaming laptop deals

While you're kitting out your new gaming PC setup, you might also want to check out the best cheap gaming monitor sales, or the latest gaming mouse deals and prices. You'll also find plenty of Xbox One controller deals if you prefer to use a gamepad with your PC.