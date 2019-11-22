Save on the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot at Amazon's early Black Friday sale

Amazon's Black Friday sale is just one week away, and the retail giant is celebrating with early deals that you can shop right now. Amazon's pre-Black Friday sale includes discounts on best-selling devices like the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot. Amazon has the smart home device bundle on sale for $41.99 when you apply the code ECHOTV at checkout.



The Fire TV Stick turns your television into a smart TV so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and enjoy tens of thousands of channels and apps.



The 3rd generation Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, check the news, make calls, and more using just your voice. You can even pair the Fire TV Stick with the Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control.



The Fire TV Stick on its own currently retails for $34.99, so with this deal, you're getting the Echo Dot for just $7! This Amazon bundle deal is a limited time offer, and you must apply the code ECHOTV at checkout to see the discount applied.

Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (3rd gen): $89.98 $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday bundle deal has the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot on sale for $41.99. That's a total savings of $48 when you apply code ECHOTV at checkout.

