Save on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and other Fire TV device deals

Amazon has discounted its popular Fire TV devices which include the first generation Fire TV Stick, the 4K Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Cube. All of these Amazon devices will upgrade your TV so you can stream your favorite TV shows and movies. It's a cheap alternative if you don't have a smart TV and want to enjoy premium entertainment from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more.



The most popular device on sale is the Fire TV Stick 4K that's discounted down to $39.99. That's a $10 discount and the best price we've seen right now for the popular streaming device. Unlike the first generation, the 4K Fire TV Stick will stream movies and TV shows in stunning 4K Ultra HD. The 4K TV Stick is also Alexa enabled so you can use your voice to control your TV and soundbar. Already have a smart TV? You can use the Alexa remote to ask questions, stream music, check the weather, and control your other smart home devices all from your TV.

If you don't have a 4K TV just yet, then you can get the first generation Fire TV Stick on sale for only $29.99. The streaming media player also features an Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV and other smart home devices with the command of your voice.



Amazon has also discounted the Fire TV Cube down to $79.99. That's a $40 discount for the Amazon device that streams movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD. The Fire TV Cube also features an Alexa-enabled remote and offers twice the storage of the 4K Fire TV Stick. The Fire TV Cube also has a built-in speaker so you can ask Alexa to play music, make calls and more without having to turn on your TV.



You can also find the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablet also on sale at Amazon.

Fire TV Cube $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible. Use your voice to play music, ask questions and control your smart home devices without turning on your TV.View Deal