This PlayStation VR Black Friday bundle is $100 off at Walmart

PlayStation VR Black Friday deals are starting to heat up as we get closer to the big day. We've seen the headset come with five games for under $200 already this week, but Walmart's latest deal will give you everything you need to play full virtual reality for just $50 more. This Black Friday PlayStation VR bundle also throws in two PlayStation Move controllers - that's a big deal considering these VR must-haves rarely make their way into the discount section. On top of that you're also getting the latest version of the headset, the PS4 camera, and games Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR.

Why do those Move Controllers make such a difference? To play VR without having to mediate your gameplay through a controller, you need these controllers. They allow you to play more physical games like Beat Saber or SuperHot in the way they were intended to be played. Much like the Wii controller of yore, this is the motion tracking part of the PlayStation VR experience that makes the console what it is. They usually cost around $100 for two by themselves, so this Black Friday deal is a fantastic price.

Unleashed in 2016, the PSVR brings virtual reality gameplay direct to PS4 owners with a compatible headset designed to run only on Sony's own console. To this day, the PlayStation VR offers the most affordable route into virtual reality gaming, with competitors relying on costly gaming PCs to run their systems. The headset itself features a resolution of 1920 x RGB x 1080 on its 5.7-inch OLED display, with a 100-degree field of view.

This is a great PlayStation VR Black Friday deal, perfect for anyone looking to test out Sony's VR offerings for far less than the original asking price. Don't forget you can also find loads of great Walmart Black Friday deals this weekend, so have a browse through our guide to finding the best ones before you checkout.

PlayStation VR Black Friday bundle available now

PlayStation VR | 2x PlayStation Move controllers | 2x games | $349 $249 at Walmart

Not only are you getting the PSVR and two games for a fantastic bundle price this week but this Black Friday PlayStation VR deal also gives you a set of Move controllers as well. They usually go for around $100 for the duo so you're saving an amazing amount of cash on everything you'll need to get started. You're also getting Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR to play with.

View Deal

SOLD OUT PlayStation VR | 5x games | $199 at Best Buy

Pick up a PSVR and five fantastic games to boot for just $199 right now at Best Buy. With PlayStation Worlds, Skyrim, Astro Bot, Resident Evil 7, and Everybody's Golf VR included, this is a fantastic price on Sony's virtual reality headset and one not to be missed in the lead up to Black Friday.

View Deal

