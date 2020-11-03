Save $70 on the smart Garmin Vivomove 3 with this early Black Friday deal

The super stylish Garmin Vivomove 3 is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon with a special early Black Friday deal. This hybrid smartwatch features an analog face with a hidden touchscreen display to show smartphone notifications, fitness stats, stress levels, heart rate, and much more.

The special price applies to the plain black version of this Garmin watch, and the silver version with gray case and band (pictured above).

Garmin Vivomove 3 | $249.99 $179.10 at Amazon

This stylish hybrid smartwatch is its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. While it looks like a traditional analog watch at first glance, it features a hidden touchscreen display where you can view your heart rate, daily activity stats, smartphone notifications, stress levels at much more.

The analog hands move out of the way whenever you're using the touchscreen, and return to their correct positions once you've finished.

You can see your step count and stairs climbed at a glance, and Garmin's Body Battery function helps you track your energy levels each day, and make sure you're getting enough rest to properly recover from your daily activities.

The Garmin Vivomove 3 can detect whether you're having a particularly calm or stressful days, and even guide you through some breathing exercises if you're feeling the pressure. There's also sleep tracking, and the watch can monitor your blood oxygen saturation (SPO2) levels during the day and at night.

This deal won't last for long, and we might not see this watch so cheap again this year, so move fast to grab it while you can.

