Save $400 on the Motorola Razr 5G and other Moto phones with these early Black Friday deals

Motorola has had an impressive series of phones come out in 2020, and many of them are way cheaper with these early Black Friday deals. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Motorola phone deals in your region)

These discounts apply to all price tiers of Motorola's lineup, from the budget Moto G Fast to the Moto G Power (known as the Moto G8 Power outside the US) and Moto G Stylus to the affordable flagship Motorola Edge to the foldable Motorola Razr 5G.

There are even good deals on older phones like the 2019 Moto G7 Power if you really want to save money – check Amazon's page here for more deals. We've selected the best that we've seen of Motorola's 2020 lineup and highlighted them below:

Flagship: Motorola Razr 5G and Motorola Edge

Motorola Razr 5G foldable: $1,399 $995 on Amazon

Pick up the Motorola Razr 5G for a whopping $405 off with this early Black Friday deal. The Razr 5G is a refined version of the Motorola Razr 2019, featuring slightly better specs and, of course, 5G connectivity. View Deal

Motorola Edge (black): $699 $394 on Amazon

Pick up this affordable flagship for mid-range price with this incredible $305 off early Black Friday deal. The Motorola Edge packs flagship specs, a triple rear camera system, smooth 90Hz refresh rate waterfall display, and a 4,500mAh battery.View Deal

Budget: Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and Moto Edge

Moto G Stylus (purple gradient): $299 $195 on Amazon

Pick up the Moto G Stylus with a huge 35% off discount with this early Black Friday deal. The phone's stylus is its strong point, but its 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display, triple rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery aren't too shabby, either.

Moto G Power (black): $249 $175 on Amazon

The Moto G Power gets a massive 30% price cut with this early Black Friday deal. The G Power's perk is in the name – a 5,000mAh battery that'll last over two days, and maybe into three. But the triple rear camera (main, ultra-wide, and macro) is attractive, too, along with a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus display.

Moto G Fast (white): $199 $147 on Amazon

Pick up the Moto G Fast for 27% off with this early Black Friday deal. The G Fast is a slimmed-down version of the Moto G (elsewhere known as the Moto G8) series, but with all the essentials: a triple rear camera, 4,000mAh battery, and 6.4-inch HD Plus display.View Deal

Moto deals in your region

Here's similar deals on Motorola phones in your region:

Shop all the early Black Friday phones deals here

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Black Friday, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.