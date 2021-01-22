Save $200 in this weekend's biggest Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

This week's Samsung Galaxy tablet deals can save you up to $200, with Amazon slashing prices on a range of devices, from the super cheap Tab A all the way through to the very latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

That means there's discounts for everyone here - whether you're after tablet deals on a budget model, or some more significant discounts on portable powerhouses. The biggest saving sits on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, with a $729.99 MSRP marked all the way down to $529.99. Such a discount actually makes this 256GB model $50 cheaper than the 128GB version - an excellent saving if you're after plenty of storage.

However, if you think 128GB will do you fine you'll also find a $70 saving on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Amazon's tablet deals have dropped the cost of the newest model from $649.99 to $579.99 this weekend, which means you can benefit from the boosted 11-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 865 Plus processor for an excellent price right now.

We're rounding up all these tablet deals just below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8-inch, 32GB): $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A this weekend. The perfect budget tablet, you're getting 32GB of onboard storage here, which can easily be upgraded to 512GB with a Micro SD card, a fantastic 13 hour battery life, and a smaller form factor perfect for commuting or for the kids.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (256GB): $729.99 $529.99 at Amazon

You'll find the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 up for grabs at $529.99 right now - that's a $200 discount over the original $729.99 MSRP. We're seeing this 256GB model sitting cheaper than the 128GB version right now by some way as well, which means you're getting a fantastic deal - and the lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $579.99 at Amazon

If you're only interested in the latest and greatest, however, you'll also find a $70 discount on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. It's currently sitting at the same price as the previous generation, so it's well worth a look if you're after less storage than the 256GB on offer above. However, if you're looking for the best of both worlds you can also save $100 on the 256GB model, now just $629.99.View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

Of course, if you're just after some cheap Android tablets to choose from, there are plenty of brands to choose from, but we're rounding up all the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals right here on TechRadar. Or, you'll find a range of Fire tablet deals also available right now. However, there's also a healthy supply of iPad deals to browse right now as well.