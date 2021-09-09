Save $150 on Sennheiser’s noise-canceling headphones with this epic Amazon deal

If you’re looking for a premium pair of wireless headphones, we’ve just spotted the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless on sale for just $248 at Amazon (was $399.95). That’s a huge price cut of $150 and the best discount we've seen yet on these premium cans.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen the Momentum 3 jump up and down in price during Amazon sales, often lingering around the $270 mark, with an occasional drop to $250 over the past month. However, this latest offer is the cheapest we’ve ever seen for the Sennheiser headphones, which makes this rare $150 saving all the more impressive.

Sennheiser provides some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, competing with the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700 - both of which are currently on sale at a $350 price mark. For over $100 cheaper at Amazon, you can bag the Momentum Wireless 3 over-ear headphones that boast excellent sound quality with customizable settings, a stylish design, and smart features.

Todays best noise-canceling headphones deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.95 $248 at Amazon

Save $151.95 - The Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones are currently on sale for a record-low price of $248 at Amazon, a fantastic $151 saving that's better than any we've seen this past year. The Momentum Wireless 3 boasts sophisticated audio quality, with active noise cancellation and impressive smart features including a built-in tile tracker. As of writing, there are only a couple of pairs still in stock so we'd definitely act quickly if you're interested.View Deal

