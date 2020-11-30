Save big with this Asus ROG Zephyrus Cyber Monday deal while you can

Grab this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $899.99 at Best Buy right now while you can. This $200 savings is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen so far, so it might not last long (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Save big on this excellent midrange gaming laptop from Asus, loaded with a third-generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display.View Deal

Get great midrange gaming performance with a third-generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display.

While not the most powerful specs out there in a gaming laptop, for less than $900, you'll get great FPS on high settings - though not ultra, it only has a GTX 1650, after all - at a pretty decent price.

More Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deals in your region

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

