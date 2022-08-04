Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers

Audio player loading…

The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform.

Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).

Luna joins the Xbox TV app (which is also currently exclusive to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs), as well as Google Stadia and GeForce Now. With the addition of Amazon Luna, Samsung’s Gaming Hub now gives players easy access to over 1,000 different cloud-based games.

What is Amazon Luna?

Amazon Luna shares a lot of similarities with other game streaming services.

Rather than games running on a local console like a PS5 or Xbox Series X they’re instead handled by external servers and streamed to your TV over the internet – kinda like how Netflix streams shows to your TV rather than you playing a DVD with your own player. All you need is Internet access, a screen the game can be streamed to, and a compatible Bluetooth controller (opens in new tab).

Where Amazon Luna sets itself apart is its pricing structure. Rather than paying to play all the games on its services you can mix and match various Channels to suit your needs. There’s the generic Luna+ option for those that want a bit of everything but also Family, Retro, Jackbox Games, and Ubisoft channels.

Control is just one of the games you can play on Amazon Luna right now (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

On top of that, Amazon Prime members can access some free games as part of their subscription. This rotating pool of titles isn’t the broadest (sitting at just four options at the time of writing) but it’s free – and right now includes some pretty great games like Myst and Control.

If you're keen to try out a game streaming service, Amazon Luna is a great place to start because of its affordable price. Using one of the titles in its free Prime Gaming collection, you can put your internet to the test to see if you have the bandwidth needed to play games reliably without investing anything but a bit of time.

If you're looking to stream more games, check out our picks for the best Xbox Game Pass games.